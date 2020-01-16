Doctor Who series 12: Could another classic monster be returning?

After the 2018 collection largely ignored basic villains and monsters, Physician Who’s present run goes all-out.

Following on from 2019’s Dalek New Yr’s particular we’ve already seen the return of the Grasp (Sacha Dhawan) and have been teased comebacks for the rhino-like Judoon and the Cybermen. However might there be one other basic alien foe coming again to the BBC sci-fi collection?

That’s the query on our lips after eagle-eyed followers observed one thing fascinating in an image for upcoming episode Nikola Tesla’s Night time of Terror. As revealed in among the teaser footage for the story, the Physician quickly discovers some otherworldly tech and species are concerned in Tesla and Edison’s struggle over electrical currents, together with some interesting-looking weapons.

However the gadget Jodie Whittaker’s holding on this image is extra acquainted than most – as a result of it’s roughly precisely the identical design because the Silurian “heat ray”, a weapon utilized by Physician Who’s reptilian baddies (and typically allies) sporadically since 2010 once they returned to the collection in The Hungry Earth/Chilly Blood.

A Silurian weapon from Physician Who (BBC)

You may see it in motion on the precise of the picture under, in addition to the above shot from the Physician Who Visible Dictionary, which provides profile shot of the weapon.

The Silurians in Physician Who (BBC)

So is that this meant to be a Silurian weapon? And does this imply that Homo Reptilia will make their grand return in collection 12?

Nicely, probably not. Regardless of its an identical form the weapon Whittaker’s Physician is holding is painted and styled barely in a different way with a bigger emitter on the top (although it seems prefer it may simply be taped on), which might point out that it’s alleged to be a special piece of know-how.

In any case, it appears unlikely that an episode already together with shapeshifting alien foes and two established historic figures would have a lot time to incorporate one other species just like the Silurians anyway, so it’d simply be a case of the Physician Who manufacturing crew reusing an previous mould for a minor prop.

Then once more, it’s price noting that present showrunner Chris Chibnall truly wrote the episodes the place the new-look Silurians and their weapons first appeared, so it’s laborious to think about that he wouldn’t have observed the similarity. And given what number of new props Physician Who has to make each week anyway, why would they determine to reuse simply this one?

For now, it’s a thriller – possibly Tesla found Silurian tech and tailored it to his personal work? That would cowl all bases – and we’ll have to attend till episode 4 airs to search out out the complete reality. And primarily based on that entire hypercube idea we mentioned the opposite week, this may change into a crimson herring anyway…

Physician Who continues this Sunday at 7:10pm on BBC One