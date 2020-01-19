Doctor Who series 12: Yes, that was The Sarah Jane Adventures’ Anjli Mohindra as a scorpion queen

Anjli Mohindra, a veteran of the Physician Who universe, appeared once more in tonight’s episode Nikola Tesla’s Night time of Terror… although followers may not have recognised her beneath layers of spectacular prosthetics.

Mohindra first entered the Whoniverse in 2008, enjoying collection common Rani Chandra on spin-off present The Sarah Jane Adventures till it ended three years later.

Physician Who | Who was Nikola Tesla? Did he actually have a rivalry with Thomas Edison?

Her return noticed the Bodyguard star play a really completely different character – Queen Skithra, an alien resembling an enormous scorpion who led her race in scavenging tech from throughout the galaxy and tried to kidnap revolutionary inventor Nikola Tesla (Goran Višnjić).

It was an enormous departure from her SJA character in each character and look – actually, her previous co-star Bradley Walsh (who appeared in two episodes of The Sarah Jane Adventures in 2008, additionally enjoying a unique character to his Physician Who position) didn’t recognise her on-set!

Anjli Mohindra as Rani in The Sarah Jane Adventures BBC

“He didn’t actually recognise me as I was under three hours of prosthetics,” Mohindra beforehand revealed.

“It was hilarious as a result of he form of launched himself to me and I believed he was joking. Trigger I used to be like ‘Oh he’s in all probability seen my identify on the decision sheet’ and is pretending, was simply taking the mick.

“I think an entire day had passed before he said: ‘You’re going to have to show me a picture of what you look like because I’ll probably pass you in the street at some point and have no idea,’ and it was at that point that I was like, oh, he really doesn’t [know], he really hasn’t twigged.”

Since The Sarah Jane Adventures, Mohindra has gone on to seem in Cucumber (2015), Bancroft (2017), Bodyguard (2018) and Wild Invoice (2019).

In October, she was chosen as one in all 21 members for the BAFTA Elevate Initiative, supporting actors from under-represented backgrounds, together with incapacity, race, sexual orientation and other people from decrease socioeconomic teams. She’s going to subsequent be seen in BBC One’s thriller collection Vigil, showing reverse Suranne Jones, Shaun Evans, Rose Leslie and Martin Compston.

Physician Who continues subsequent Sunday at 7:10pm on BBC One