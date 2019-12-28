Doctor Who showrunner teases “ferocious” new Cybermen for series 12

Physician Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has teased “relentless and ferocious” new Cybermen for the upcoming 12th sequence.

Beginning on New 12 months’s Day, the most recent batch of episodes will mark the primary ever face-off between Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Physician and the terrifying villains which have plagued the present for many years.

“It’s a story in which you’re going to be encountering a particularly relentless and ferocious set of Cybermen,” Chibnall stated.

“It’s attention-grabbing, as a result of though you may speak about it as outdated versus new [monsters], that’s barely a false definition. As a result of even should you convey the Cyberman again, that’ll be the primary time for some youngsters and for some viewers.

“So you need to make it possible for they really feel recent and there’s an concept behind them. I really feel like we did a very nice job with that and with [2019’s New Year’s Special] Decision and the Dalek – that was a brand new spin on a Dalek story.

He continued: “I think, with any series of Doctor Who, you want it to be this wondrous array: a bit of old, a bit of new and some surprises. You want a bit of everything: stuff for kids and new viewers, and stuff that, if you’ve been watching Doctor Who for 50 years, there’s a line or an image that you’ll understand the resonance of. We’ve got all of that this year.”

Beforehand, star Jodie Whittaker had stated that she thinks the followers “will love” the brand new Cybermen of their upcoming look on the present.

Physician Who returns to BBC One on New 12 months’s Day at 6:55pm