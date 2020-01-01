Doctor Who Spyfall Part One review: a slick Bond spoof with a bonkers villain and clues hidden in plain sight

“Everything that you think you know is a lie,” crows the bonkers new Grasp. Nearly sums up 2019, doesn’t it, actually? However his cryptic phrases cap an eventful launch episode that propels Physician Who into the 2020s with a sizzle of vitality – somewhat like its dazzling new monsters.

There’s a way of renewed confidence in showrunner Chris Chibnall’s writing and within the polished performances of the central quartet, returning for a second lap. I’m guardedly optimistic. If they’ll maintain this, Sequence 12 may present a marked enchancment on the lacklustre Sequence 11.

Regardless of the BBC bragging in regards to the final sequence’ rankings success, the nice Physician, in my guide, did require life-giving surgical procedure. Earlier in 2019 I used to be at a giant bash with a crowd who love Physician Who and I didn’t hear a syllable of reward for its present incarnation. Extra tellingly, this Christmas I discovered my 4 nieces and nephews (aged 12 to 18, its key viewers) entranced by a repeat of the 2010 particular, A Christmas Carol. All of them mentioned Matt Smith stays their favorite Physician, with Jodie Whittaker languishing on the backside of their pile. They lamented Sequence 11’s unengaging storylines and characters, notably Yaz and Ryan. So, work to do.

Like them or yawn at them, the Tardis foursome all have loads to chew on in Spyfall Half One. Chibnall takes a second to re-establish the companions’ backgrounds, letting their household and associates comment on prolonged absences from dwelling and work. Ryan’s dyspraxia is subtly touched upon. Yaz is assertive, if implausible as a journalist penetrating the baddie’s HQ. Once more, Bradley Walsh lands the funnies (“Worst! Uber! Ever!”) as Graham, and possibly it’s vital that we’re reminded of his most cancers scare, albeit in remission after 4 years. Jodie Whittaker’s Physician stays uncomplicated and zestful, an individual you may feasibly ponder time-travelling with, regardless of squawking as soon as extra about her “fam”. Please cease.

Spyfall blatantly weapons for a zero07 vibe – and as a spoof of a parody it largely succeeds. However this is Physician Who. Even on a 21st-century BBC funds, it might’t hack the movie franchise’s sophistication – however then it’s scarcely making an attempt to. Half One races alongside and is slickly directed by newcomer Jamie Magnus Stone. His grandfather was Magnus Magnusson, the broadcasting legend behind the BBC quiz, Mastermind. A clue hidden in plain sight?

The chases (planes/bikes/cars) present ambition, and the motion flits between far-flung places. All of the international ones, be they Ivory Coast or Australia, have been really solely an hour or two’s drive from Cape City. The compulsory on line casino sequence seems crummy and would disgrace James Bond, though the Time Lord enjoying Snap! makes me smile. A raised eyebrow to composer Segun Akinola for infusing his rating with nods to John Barry. Lenny Henry lends a lightweight contact because the (decoy) villain, whereas Stephen Fry provides flummery and a sip of sophistication as MI6 boss C. His early demise is a shock.

Spyfall’s different Large C – Mr Chibnall – retains the intrigue flowing. It was a pleasure to observe Half One on the BFI launch in early December with an excited throng – lots of them youngsters, given loads to gawp and gasp at. Hook and spook – that’s what Physician Who does at its finest, and His Chibs and the workforce rating with the brand new monsters, radiant, indeterminate figures bursting from one other dimension; with the nightmarish alien realm like a drained, useless kelp forest; and the florid reveal of the Physician’s “best enemy”: “I did say search for the spymaster – or ought to I say ‘spy Grasp’?”

What number of of you had suspicions about Agent O? Even should you’d averted spoilers, certainly it was vital visitor artist of Sacha Dhawan’s standing was absent from all publicity – together with the Radio Instances solid record. He was omitted from one of many few press pictures (the Tardis workforce within the winery), though we will now see he’s in that scene. Did you notice that Agent O’s unlikely forcefield, which repels the aliens within the Nice Victoria Desert, has a tell-tale hexagonal Time Lordy/Tardis-y sample?

Each Physician will get the Grasp they deserve. Within the 1970s, Jon Pertwee’s debonair Physician was matched by the suave and saturnine Roger Delgado. Tom Baker’s seedy bohemian incarnation was stalked by a putrescent Phantom of the Opera cadaver. The 1980s Docs contended with Anthony Ainley’s panto-villain interpretation. John Simm supplied a zany-loon counterpoint to David Tennant, whereas Peter Capaldi was mirrored in Michelle Gomez’s waspish, self-doubting and, in fact, Scottish Missy.

I’d prefer to have seen Jodie Whittaker up towards her personal Missy (Suranne Jones!) however Chibnall opts for a reverse gender reassignment and, sure, a geographical shift to the North of England. Whittaker and Dhawan have been born solely 35 miles (and two years) aside, both facet of the Peak District. Thus “Mar-ster” isn’t any extra. Within the mouths of those actors, the arch-foe’s “a” is shortened. “Call me ‘Master’…”

Rising to prominence in The Historical past Boys (Alan Bennett’s 2004 play; 2006 film), Dhawan is a charismatic addition to the sequence. He’s been on its periphery for ages. In 2013’s An Journey in Area and Time he performed the function of Waris Hussein, Physician Who’s founding director. Now with appreciable relish he ramps up his efficiency from the nerdy, Physician-obsessed Agent O to the theatrically crackers Grasp. The warped swine nonetheless enjoys killing together with his “tissue compression eliminator” and – that is plain daft – lengthy afterwards retains the shrunken stays of the true O in a matchbox in his pocket. It’s a cute/shonky impact, and has been ever since its debut in Terror of the Autons in 1971.

We shan’t glean the aim of the “spy Master’s” nutty plan till Half Two – and even later this season – however its particulars already present lapses in logic. A lot of what has ensued is ludicrously reliant on luck: the Physician’s workforce simply penetrating Barton’s celebration; dodging a hail of bullets in a bike chase; catching up with a airplane and all clambering onto its tailgate earlier than take-off – together with, within the ultimate scramble, the “I’ve never been good at sprinting” Grasp. What if none of this had come to go? Naturally, the Grasp rejoices as if it have been deliberate and he was eager to leap onto a airplane with a bomb in its cockpit.

Foolish, however why complain? It feeds into the return of a key Who hook, the crescendo cliffhanger with that melodramatic “eeeooowww” sting created by BBC Radiophonic Workshop king Brian Hodgson circa 1970. Roll on, Half Two!

Physician Who is nice at acknowledging its greats and their passing into legend. This episode ends with the caption “Dedicated to the Masterful Terrance Dicks” – the script editor, creator and normal writing large who died final autumn. Dicks co-created and named the Grasp again in 1970. I reckon he’d have been tickled by this newest diabolic regeneration of the Physician’s Moriarty.

