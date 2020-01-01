Doctor Who: Spyfall spoiler-free review – “An assured return”

What’s this? The Physician, shedding her common rainbow T-shirt and culottes, has thrown on her model of a tuxedo. Infiltrating a glitzy social gathering on the behest of a plummy-voiced spymaster, she’s set on confronting a reclusive and ruthless tech billionaire, who could also be behind a collection of assaults on Intelligence Brokers across the globe.

“The names’s Doctor….THE Doctor…” she says, able to do some severe espionage – nicely, a minimum of for 5 minutes earlier than she instantly strides as much as the baddie and asks if he’ll inform her his evil plan.

Sure, this new episode is Physician Who’s tackle James Bond-style spycraft (although if the title, a riff on Daniel Craig film Skyfall didn’t warn you, you’re most likely not fairly minimize out to be 007 your self) – and it’s additionally among the finest, most satisfying and well-developed episodes for Jodie Whittaker’s Physician to this point.

In actual fact, from the off this can be a pretty intriguing episode, opening with a monster assault within the air (nicely, on an aeroplane) which rapidly introduces the episode’s major villains – barely shapeless, brightly-burning creatures who can section by strong matter and by no means obtain a reputation. Regardless of this, they rapidly set up themselves as some unsettlingly scary new foes, and the extra we discover out about them the extra the unease grows.

We then drop again right down to Earth to meet up with the Tardis crew – Tosin Cole’s Ryan, Mandip Gill’s Yaz and Bradley Walsh’s Graham – who’ve popped again to Sheffield for a go to, catching up with mates and finding out somewhat life admin throughout their time and house pit cease.

After followers stored questioning final yr, sure, plainly Yaz does nonetheless have a job, and customarily talking these scenes add some much-needed mild and shade to the characters, all of whom are beginning to really feel the pinch of travelling with the Physician. Ryan’s mates really feel uncared for, Yaz’s mysterious “secondments” are irritating her boss, whereas Graham’s medical care has been placed on the again burner.

Whereas these bursts of actuality are rapidly sidelined for the globetrotting, high-pace plot it’s a welcome trace of battle to come back within the collection, particularly when mixed with a later acknowledgement that the Physician has been holding her new mates at the hours of darkness about her Time Lord background and former incarnations.

Sooner or later, clearly, this all has to come back to a head – however first, spy stuff!

Directly, the Physician and her crew are whisked away to MI6 by C, a spymaster performed brilliantly to kind by a stuffy Stephen Fry who’s quickly unloading a crop of offbeat devices and spy recommendation to our heroes. Their mission, ought to they select to simply accept it, is to search out out the reality about Daniel Barton, the CEO of a Google-alike tech firm who appears to have one thing to do with these assaults (and who’s performed like a extra subdued trendy Bond villain by Lenny Henry).

So as to full their mission the crew splits up, lastly making good on the promise of a four-person major forged to inform a much bigger story than can be potential with only a Physician and a companion, with Yaz and Ryan investigating Barton (and exhibiting off their, er, questionable detective expertise) whereas the Physician and Graham go to study the reality concerning the aliens.

Past that…nicely, we’d be roving into spoiler territory. Simply know that the remainder of the episode is filled with globetrotting places (or a minimum of, locations standing in for these places in South Africa), some fairly spectacular motion for a TV price range and a few massive twists, all careening in the direction of an enormous cliffhanger that units up the following episode.

Actually, there’s lots to like on this episode. Shot by Jamie Magnus Stone, it genuinely seems high-budget, lush and trendy (actually Physician Who has by no means appeared this good), with nary a wobbly set in sight. Numerous points many had with the final collection additionally appear to have been addressed, with a hefty injection of the companions’ house lives added in together with some potential battle and drama with the Tardis itself.

The spy stuff is enjoyable, however not overdone – it’s not as central to the story because the superhero themes have been in 2016’s The Return of Physician Mysterio, which does the same style riff – the visitor stars are nice and customarily talking this seems like a extra refined tackle the high-stakes, real-world sci-fi story of 2019 New 12 months’s particular Decision.

After all, Spyfall’s not good. One or two concepts (which we gained’t spoil) really feel like they’ve been coated by Who amply earlier than, and some characters are shuffled off stage proper earlier than we get an opportunity to know them.

And oddly, the massive ultimate cliffhanger – which has been teased by the manufacturing crew lots already – doesn’t land almost in addition to you’d count on, coming barely out of left discipline for a conclusion which may have extra individuals saying “huh?” than “wow!”

However general, that is an assured return for Who that seems like a big-budget New 12 months particular whereas additionally organising some thrilling new dynamics for the eupcoming episodes. Take into account us stirred, and never shaken.

Physician Who returns to BBC1 on Wednesday 1st January at 6.55pm