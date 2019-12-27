Doctor Who: Spyfall spoiler-free review – “An assured return”

What’s this? The Physician, shedding her standard rainbow T-shirt and culottes, has thrown on her model of a tuxedo. Infiltrating a glitzy occasion on the behest of a plummy-voiced spymaster, she’s set on confronting a reclusive and ruthless tech billionaire, who could also be behind a sequence of assaults on Intelligence Brokers across the globe.

“The names’s Doctor….THE Doctor…” she says, able to do some critical espionage – nicely, not less than for 5 minutes earlier than she instantly strides as much as the baddie and asks if he’ll inform her his evil plan.

Sure, this new episode is Physician Who’s tackle James Bond-style spycraft (although if the title, a riff on Daniel Craig film Skyfall didn’t warn you, you’re most likely not fairly lower out to be 007 your self) – and it’s additionally probably the greatest, most gratifying and well-developed episodes for Jodie Whittaker’s Physician to this point.

In actual fact, from the off this can be a pretty intriguing episode, opening with a monster assault within the air (nicely, on an aeroplane) which rapidly introduces the episode’s predominant villains – barely shapeless, brightly-burning creatures who can section by way of stable matter and by no means obtain a reputation. Regardless of this, they rapidly set up themselves as some unsettlingly scary new foes, and the extra we discover out about them the extra the unease grows.

We then drop again all the way down to Earth to meet up with the Tardis staff – Tosin Cole’s Ryan, Mandip Gill’s Yaz and Bradley Walsh’s Graham – who’ve popped again to Sheffield for a go to, catching up with associates and checking out just a little life admin throughout their time and area pit cease.

After followers stored questioning final yr, sure, evidently Yaz does nonetheless have a job, and customarily talking these scenes add some much-needed gentle and shade to the characters, all of whom are beginning to really feel the pinch of travelling with the Physician. Ryan’s associates really feel uncared for, Yaz’s mysterious “secondments” are irritating her boss, whereas Graham’s medical care has been placed on the again burner.

Whereas these bursts of actuality are rapidly sidelined for the globetrotting, high-pace plot it’s a welcome trace of battle to return within the sequence, particularly when mixed with a later acknowledgement that the Physician has been maintaining her new associates at nighttime about her Time Lord background and former incarnations.

Sooner or later, clearly, this all has to return to a head – however first, spy stuff!

Stephen Fry in Physician Who (BBC)

Directly, the Physician and her crew are whisked away to MI6 by C, a spymaster performed brilliantly to kind by a stuffy Stephen Fry who’s quickly unloading a crop of offbeat devices and spy recommendation to our heroes. Their mission, ought to they select to simply accept it, is to search out out the reality about Daniel Barton, the CEO of a Google-alike tech firm who appears to have one thing to do with these assaults (and who’s performed like a extra subdued fashionable Bond villain by Lenny Henry).

With the intention to full their mission the staff splits up, lastly making good on the promise of a four-person predominant solid to inform an even bigger story than could be attainable with only a Physician and a companion, with Yaz and Ryan investigating Barton (and displaying off their, er, questionable detective expertise) whereas the Physician and Graham go to be taught the reality concerning the aliens.

Past that…nicely, we’d be roving into spoiler territory. Simply know that the remainder of the episode is full of globetrotting places (or not less than, locations standing in for these places in South Africa), some fairly spectacular motion for a TV finances and a few large twists, all careening in the direction of a large cliffhanger that units up the subsequent episode.

Actually, there’s quite a bit to like on this episode. Shot by Jamie Magnus Stone, it genuinely appears high-budget, lush and fashionable (actually Physician Who has by no means appeared this good), with nary a wobbly set in sight. Varied points many had with the final sequence additionally appear to have been addressed, with a hefty injection of the companions’ house lives added in together with some potential battle and drama with the Tardis itself.

Tosin Cole as Ryan in Physician Who (BBC)

The spy stuff is enjoyable, however not overdone – it’s not as central to the story because the superhero themes had been in 2016’s The Return of Physician Mysterio, which does an identical style riff – the visitor stars are nice and customarily talking this appears like a extra refined tackle the high-stakes, real-world sci-fi story of 2019 New 12 months’s particular Decision.

In fact, Spyfall’s not excellent. One or two concepts (which we gained’t spoil) really feel like they’ve been coated by Who amply earlier than, and some characters are shuffled off stage proper earlier than we get an opportunity to know them.

And oddly, the massive remaining cliffhanger – which has been teased by the manufacturing crew quite a bit already – doesn’t land almost in addition to you’d count on, coming barely out of left subject for a conclusion that may have extra folks saying “huh?” than “wow!”

However total, that is an assured return for Who that appears like a big-budget New 12 months particular whereas additionally organising some thrilling new dynamics for the eupcoming episodes. Think about us stirred, and never shaken.

Physician Who returns to BBC1 on Wednesday 1st January at 6.55pm