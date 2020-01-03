Doctor Who’s Master actor Sacha Dhawan was originally asked to play a different character

On the finish of the collection 12 premiere, Physician Who followers had been shocked to seek out out that the true identification of Sacha Dhawan’s character was the newest incarnation of The Grasp, however issues had been virtually very totally different.

Talking about his new position on the long-running sci-fi present, Dhawan revealed that government producer Matt Strevens had requested him to play a unique character in collection 11, however he had been unable to take action on account of a schedule battle.

He stated: “I didn’t audition which was superb as I’ve by no means been supplied a component. I’d labored with Matt Strevens on [Doctor Who origins drama] Journey in Area and Time and he’s an incredible buddy of mine.

“He had asked me to play another character in the last series of Doctor Who but I was away filming. I think in hindsight it’s the best thing that could have happened because I wouldn’t have been able to play this iconic character.”

It’s unclear which particular position Dhawan was up for within the earlier collection, Jodie Whittaker’s first within the position of the Physician, however it’s unlikely to have been a personality with fairly the identical legacy as iconic nemesis The Grasp.

At a London Movie & Comedian-Con panel in 2017, Dhawan expressed curiosity in being Whittaker’s successor within the position of the Physician, however this will not be doable now that he’s taken on such a longtime villain as a substitute.

Physician Who: How did Missy turn out to be Sacha Dhawan’s Grasp?

The conclusion to Physician Who’s Spyfall airs on BBC One at 7pm on Sunday fifth January