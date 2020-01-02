Doctor Who’s new Master Sacha Dhawan was once aiming to play the Doctor

The brand new collection of Physician Who has kicked off with a bang – with an thrilling collection premiere that featured the return of one of many present’s most iconic characters.

Time Lord The Grasp, who has appeared in lots of varieties over the course of the present’s lengthy and profitable historical past, arrived in his newest incarnation – performed by Iron Fist star Sacha Dhawan.

And curiously, Dhawan as soon as had his eyes on an much more distinguished function on the long-running sci-fi present – with the actor telling HEARALPUBLICIST again in 2017 that he would like to play the Physician.

Jodie Whittaker in Physician Who collection 12 (BBC)

Previous to the casting of Jodie Whittaker within the titular function, Dhawan had been rumoured as considered one of many potential candidates to take over from twelfth Physician Peter Capaldi.

And when requested if he’d have an interest, he responded, “Oh my God, I’d completely like to. I so would like to. I’ve labored with Mark [Gatiss] quite a bit, and I believe I’d deliver one thing actually thrilling to it. It’d be extremely nerve-wracking to do to be sincere. It’s various stress.

“But when the list came out, I was so honoured really that I was even considered. And that alone was kind of good enough. But yeah – who wouldn’t? It’s Doctor Who.”

Dhawan additionally talked about on the time that “I personally think maybe it should be a female now” so regardless of lacking out on the primary function, it looks as if he’ll relish taking part in the Mater reverse Whittaker.

And he additionally claimed later in 2017 that he had by no means truly auditioned for the half. Talking on the London Movie and Comedian Con, he stated, “I believe as a result of I’m related to Sherlock and the Physician Who world somebody will need to have thrown my title within the hat.

“It was really nice, Mark Gatiss messaged me ‘I’ve just seen this on Twitter’, to the point where I was calling my agent saying ‘have I got an audition for this?’ No.”

Because it stands, Dhawan already has a historical past with the franchise, having beforehand appeared within the 2013 tv movie An Journey in Area and Time.

That drama, which was a part of the celebrations for the present’s 50th anniversary, instructed the story of the creation of the collection, with David Bradley portraying William Hartnell, who famously performed the primary Physician.

Within the movie, Dhawan performed Waris Hussein, who was the unique director of the collection and performed a key half in recruiting Hartnell to the collection.

Dhawan has additionally labored many occasions with Mark Gatiss, who wrote An Journey in Area and Time and has a protracted affiliation with the franchise. This partnership was most not too long ago seen in motion within the new adaptation of Dracula – which is at present airing on BBC One.

All through his profession, Dhawan has appeared in quite a few widespread British exhibits, together with Final Tango in Halifax, Sherlock and Line of Obligation.

Physician Who continues on Sundays on BBC One