Doctor Who’s Susan is getting her own spin-off from Big Finish

The most recent Physician Who spin-off from Large End will see Carole Ann Ford entrance her personal sequence as Susan.

Ford will reprise her function because the Physician’s granddaughter – an element she first performed again within the BBC drama’s first ever episode in 1963 – for Susan’s Conflict, a brand new four-part audio drama.

She’ll be joined by fellow Physician Who authentic William Russell, enjoying Ian Chesterton, and Paul McGann, co-starring because the eighth Physician, for the April 2020 launch.

The synopsis for Susan’s Conflict follows…

Gallifrey wants each Time Lord to combat the Time Conflict. A summons has been issued throughout the universe to its prodigals. No matter their expertise, the struggle effort can use them. Susan’s call-up papers have arrived, and, in contrast to her grandfather, she is prepared to hitch her folks’s battle and eventually return dwelling. As a result of Susan is aware of the Daleks, and she’s going to do her responsibility…

Susan’s Conflict shall be comprised of 4 tales: Sphere of Affect by Eddie Robson, The Unsure Shore by Simon Guerrier, Belongings of Conflict by Lou Morgan and The Shoreditch Intervention by Alan Barnes.

Ford mentioned of Susan’s Conflict: “It’s a really complicated, fascinating and engaging piece of labor which fits backwards and forwards in time in a approach we’ve by no means truly executed earlier than in Physician Who. We’re discovering all kinds of extraordinary methods to chase after time machines, and the completely different phases in Time Lords’ lives are being investigated.

“Also, it’s Susan when she’s pushed on a few years. She has different attitudes to things and expects different behaviour from people that she’s with. So this is marvellous. She’s a much stronger person, and I really like that. ”

Large End

Producer David Richardson added: “The Time Conflict is a mighty battle on many fronts, and we’re telling that massive story on many fronts too. That is Susan’s story – drafted into the struggle, an agent of the Time Lords and reunited together with her previous, firstly with Ian Chesterton, after which later together with her grandfather in his Eighth incarnation.

“And with them are Veklin (Beth Chalmers) and Rasmus (Damian Lynch) – two characters whose story arcs spread through a myriad of releases, and help tie together our intricate Time War range.”

Susan’s Conflict is now obtainable to pre-order as a collector’s version field set (priced at £24.99), or on obtain (at £19.99) from bigfinish.com.