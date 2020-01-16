Doctors urge women not to put tobacco in their vaginas to boost their sex drive

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Docs have warned ladies to not put tobacco of their vaginas – after ‘deceptive’ claims it could actually increase intercourse drive.

Medical professionals have debunked theories behind the brand new development, which is fashionable in Africa, saying the substance has no impact on libido.

As a substitute, they’ve highlighted the health-related points ‘vaginal tobacco’ could cause – together with infertility, scarring and in some situations, the vaginal opening to ‘shut up’.

This could improve the danger of most cancers, stillbirth and may lead to difficulties with menstrual cycles.

The follow initiated from the assumption that tobacco energy can ‘shrink genitals, improve sexual pleasure and raises the percentages of getting pregnant,’ The Solar has reported.

The tobacco is created from the roots of the ‘tangora’ tree or native vegetation, similar to ‘kankouran mano’ or ‘koundinding.’

In Senegal, in Africa, the development is so fashionable, that sachets are bought for as little as 13p – however docs are eager to place an finish to any suggestion of a hyperlink between the substance and libido.

Gynaecologist Dr Abdoulaye Diop advised how vaginal tobacco solely offers ladies the sensation their genitals are reducing in measurement, as chemical substances lead to vaginal muscle tissues retracting – however it isn’t truly the fact.

‘This sense is transient and deceptive, as a result of the vaginal mucosa that’s attacked will finally develop adjustments which might be the gateway to most cancers,’ he mentioned, talking to the publication.

Professor Pascal Foumane went on to elucidate how the tobacco powder could cause ulcers which is able to finally scar, shrink the vagina, earlier than making it ‘shut up.’

He added it even has the potential to make the standard circulation of menstruation ‘unimaginable.’

In the meantime, ladies who’ve tried and examined the development have claimed to really feel sensations of burning and at worst, have been left unconscious.

Neyba, 50, from Senegal, revealed she was advisable the product by her aunt after she advised her of her troubles in getting pregnant.

‘After utilizing it I used to be capable of have a toddler. Even the docs had been shock,’ she defined.

‘I really feel heartache and insufferable ache each time I apply the product. However as soon as the impact has handed, I really feel actually good.’ And Gnima Ndiaye, a reproductive well being coordinator in Senegal, recalled how she as soon as noticed a 36-year-old girl with stage three cervical most cancers.

Simply months later, she handled a 25-year-old with vaginal lesions and who began bleeding when she got here into contact with a speculum.

Gnima advised that in each situations, the ladies admitted to utilizing tobacco.