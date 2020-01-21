Documents Say 2 UP Kids Are Over 100 Years Old, Court Orders Probe

A Bareilly court docket has ordered police to lodge a case towards two officers. (Representational)

Bareilly (UP):

Two-year-old Sanket and four-year-old Shubh had been registered as 102 and 104 years outdated respectively of their beginning certificates, allegedly for his or her dad and mom not agreeing to pay bribe to the officers.

A Bareilly court docket lately ordered police to lodge a case towards a village growth officer and a village head who allegedly issued mistaken paperwork after the youngsters’s household refused to present them a bribe.

Pawan Kumar of Bela village underneath the Khutar police station of Shahjahanpur had moved court docket, alleging that beginning certificates of his nephews Shubh (four) and Sanket (2) had been issued with mistaken years of beginning, SHO Tejpal Singh mentioned.

Mr Kumar alleged that Village Growth Officer Sushil Chand Agnihotri and head Pravin Misra had demanded Rs 500 for every beginning certificates for which he had utilized on-line two months in the past, the SHO mentioned.

When he refused to present the bribe, the yr of beginning was talked about within the certificates as June 13, 1916 and January 6, 1918, as an alternative of June 13, 2016 and Jan 6 2018, Mr Pawan had acknowledged within the court docket.

A replica of the order issued on January 17 has been obtained and we’re taking required motion, the SHO mentioned.