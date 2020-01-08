Does a new Doctor Who clue hint at the return of more Time Lords?

It’s truthful to say that the primary two episodes of Physician Who’s 12h fashionable collection have been stuffed with Gallifreyan motion, with iconic villain the Grasp (Sacha Dhawan) reuniting together with his fellow Time Lord the Physician (Jodie Whittaker) earlier than revealing that there was a darkish secret on the coronary heart of their shared species – and that after discovering it, he had razed Gallifrey to the bottom.

In spite of everything that (and following a 2018 collection the place the phrases “Time Lord” have been by no means spoken) you may count on Physician Who to take a break from all of the Gallifrey stuff for some time – however a brand new image from the collection’ upcoming episode – Orphan 55 by author Ed Hime – suggests one thing fairly totally different.

Within the shot in query, we see Bradley Walsh’s Graham twiddling with a glowing dice contained in the Tardis – innocuous sufficient in a present stuffed with random sci-fi devices. However followers have already begun to wonder if this dice could possibly be extra vital than it seems, calling again to a little bit of Time Lord tech that’s appeared in each the basic and fashionable collection.

Particularly we’re speaking about Hypercubes, additionally known as tesseracts (a reputation that the Avengers franchise has barely spoiled), that are a sort of time and space-travelling container Time Lords used to ship messages to at least one one other. First showing in a narrative starring Patrick Troughton (particularly The Struggle Video games), the hypercubes have been established as a main mode of communication for the species, recording and storing a Time Lord’s phrases or ideas and sending them all through the universe (and totally different time intervals) with out risk of interception.

Later, after being talked about frequently in spin-off media the hypercubes made their return to Physician Who in Neil Gaiman’s 2011 episode The Physician’s Spouse, when the Physician (Matt Smith) obtained one emblazoned with the image of his outdated buddy The Corsair, and containing a misery sign inside.

Later, it was revealed that the dice had arrived too late and the Corsair had already been killed by residing planet Home (Michael Sheen), the place the Physician found a cabinet stuffed with Time Lord hypercubes endlessly taking part in frantic cries for assist.

A hypercube in Physician Who (BBC)

So might this new dice be a message from a Time Lord? Nicely, it’s attainable. Clearly within the type of Sacha Dhawan’s Grasp we’ve simply had one Time Lord return to the collection, and if he’s escaped from his predicament it could possibly be a message from him to tease a future conflict.

Alternatively, it could possibly be one other hypercube arriving too late, despatched from some resident of Gallifrey to try to name for the Physician’s assist in the course of the Grasp’s assault. And provided that it’s Graham utilizing it, might this be when the TARDIS staff discovers that the Physician nonetheless isn’t telling them the entire fact about her background?

Or perhaps there are another Time Lords on the market who survived the Grasp’s assault and who’re in search of assist from the Physician. Wherein case, it could possibly be time to study some new skilled sounding title-names…

Alternatively, it could possibly be that we’re overthinking this complete factor and this nifty-looking glowing dice is simply that – a dice. In spite of everything, it appears unlikely the BBC would give away an essential plot level (and even only a enjoyable Easter Egg) in a publicity picture, and there’s no cause that each sci-fi trying dice needs to be one in all these units. In 2013 there was an episode stuffed with sci-fi cubes (Chris Chibnall’s The Energy of Three) all of which had nothing to do with this little bit of lore.

The dice additionally seems to be fairly totally different to the variations we’ve seen earlier than – although, to be truthful, the depiction of the hypercubes did additionally change between 1969 and 2011, so there’s no cause to suppose there couldn’t be one other design tweak once more.

General, we simply don’t assume it’s too doubtless that Physician Who would so rapidly soar again to the nicely of Time Lord society fairly so quickly, and it appears extra doubtless this dice is simply what it seems to be like – a bizarre sci-fi gadget with some relevance to this week’s story solely.

Although if you happen to disagree, please do tell us why – solutions by way of glowing psychic containers solely, please.

Physician Who continues on BBC One on Sundays