Does Aaron Carter Have TWO Secret Daughters With Another Kid On The Way!?

Aaron Carter has been by means of loads these days. He’s thrown out damning allegations in opposition to just about each considered one of his members of the family amid renewed considerations for his psychological and bodily well being. His antics have induced some fear amongst his passionate followers; fear he’s principally responded to with rage and defensiveness.

However now, it seems the 32-year-old has one more controversy earlier than him: a number of individuals are claiming that he’s a deadbeat father to TWO children — and has no less than another child on the best way!

We should always word: the claims are very messy and scattered throughout social media, and Aaron already denied he has secret children on a latest Instagram Reside stream. (Nonetheless, he additionally claimed he had a 12-year-old son throughout a stream in October 2019, so…) Anyway, right here’s what’s been stated.

A girl named Krista Davidan claimed in an interview that she met up with Cater again in August 2019 when he was on a tour cease in Maryland. He allegedly invited her to his lodge room, the place she says they’d intercourse, and Krista apparently grew to become pregnant.

Interviewer Shane Coyle claims Krista despatched him footage of the encounter and texts of Aaron allegedly “cursing [Krista] up and down” and telling her to not come ahead with the being pregnant.

In line with Shane, Carter’s alleged actual phrases to the girl have been:

“If you ever want to see the child, you’ll shut up about the child.”

Krista went on to say that her husband died a few yr in the past, and that Aaron was the one individual she slept with since her husband’s passing, which is how she is aware of the child is 100% his.

The previous fan additionally says Aaron inspired his followers to harass her on the time, apparently telling them to “stress her out so she has a miscarriage.” Thankfully, many of those followers have since apologized to Krista, and have allegedly renounced Aaron as their idol.

Take a look at her interview (under) for the complete story.

The second child momma scenario is a little more difficult.

In line with a Twitter person named Jaquelyn, who claims she was the singer’s “BFF” for seven years, Aaron is already a father to 2 daughters: a 5-year-old and an older daughter in her teenagers.

Jaquelyn spilled all of the tea in a string of tweets this week, claiming that whereas she doesn’t know a lot concerning the alleged older daughter, whom she says was by no means in Aaron’s care, she is aware of the story of how his alleged 5-year-old daughter got here to be.

In line with Jaquelyn, Aaron and a fan named Amanda bought collectively in mid 2013, claiming:

“[Amanda] literally went on tour with him, when he was done she moved in got pregnant and gave birth July 2014.”

Apparently, issues turned bitter between Aaron and Amanda: they broke up, and in the end have been moving into textual content fights about youngster help funds, allegedly.

Jaquelyn posted purported receipts on Twitter, claiming that Aaron really despatched her the screenshots of his fights with Amanda. She shared:

Perhaps AC ought to take his personal recommendation and get off social media and go handle his personal children…. yea you heard me proper. Here’s a convo he had with ONE of his child mommas @whatsthetruth21 @Biddyone11 #BombDropped 💣 pic.twitter.com/bbSloAah88 — Jaquelyn 🦄 (@Jaquelyn03) January four, 2020

Jaquelyn didn’t cease there.

After skeptics reached out to Amanda and requested concerning the being pregnant, just for her to apparently deny giving delivery and ever being pregnant, Jaquelyn shared extra receipts; this time, her previous conversations with Amanda on Fb Messenger, by which Amanda talks about — you guessed it — being pregnant with Aaron’s unborn youngster.

See (under):

pic.twitter.com/aH1uOcPkz5 — Jaquelyn 🦄 (@Jaquelyn03) January 6, 2020

Wow!

As for why Jaquelyn determined to spill this (alleged) tea within the first place? Apparently, she grew to become livid with Aaron after he lashed out at a fan of his, telling the younger mom to get off social media to ensure her youngster “isn’t suffering from SIDS.”

When requested about her Aaron-related posts by a follower, Jaquelyn replied:

“I’ve been going back and forth for a bit and keeping it in to be the bigger person. Today’s comment he made about SIDS was unacceptable even more so that he has kids. Ppl need to see just how bad his addiction is that he chooses drugs every time over his own children…”

Carter’s denial of those claims has completed little to quell on-line hypothesis. One fan went by means of the embattled star’s previous streams, mentioning that he broadcasted from what seems to be just a little lady’s bed room three years in the past:

three years in the past #aaroncarter went reside from what appears to be just a little women room. 👀 picture through: @GingyroseZ pic.twitter.com/swKkiSbAUj — ⭐️💫✨Sparkly Information✨💫⭐️ (@Biddyone11) January 5, 2020

Hmmm…

What do U take into consideration these claims, Perezcious readers? Does Aaron Carter have a number of secret love youngsters? Share your ideas within the feedback (under)!