Sony

After practically 17 years, the boys are again in three-quel Unhealthy Boys for Life — and sure, issues have modified only a bit. Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are household males now, and whereas they nonetheless maintain discovering methods to get themselves proper into the center of the motion, that motion is only a tad extra subdued than up to now, as a result of their story is not being directed by Michael Bay. Belgian administrators Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah took over for this long-gestating installment.

Maybe the most important change for Lowrey and Burnett: the critics are literally fairly joyful to see them. Unhealthy Boys for Life has gotten markedly higher evaluations than both the 1995 authentic Unhealthy Boys or its sequel, 2003’s Unhealthy Boys II, and the flick’s field workplace fortunes are wanting good. Many followers are already questioning whether or not a fourth entry within the collection — which was mentioned to be within the works when the three-quel was introduced in 2015 — is within the offing.

Properly, lately, maybe the strongest indicator of whether or not or not a film will get a sequel is the presence or absence of a post-credits scene. Because it seems, Unhealthy Boys for Life has one — effectively, a mid-credits scene, at any charge — and with out spoiling something, it expands on the dramatic reveal of the movie’s third act, and it completely appears to be setting the desk for Unhealthy Boys four (through CinemaBlend). Suffice to say that the stakes might be raised drastically for Lowrey specifically within the subsequent movie, which we now know is on the way in which.

