After practically 17 years, the boys are again in three-quel Unhealthy Boys for Life — and sure, issues have modified only a bit. Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are household males now, and whereas they nonetheless maintain discovering methods to get themselves proper into the center of the motion, that motion is only a tad extra subdued than up to now, as a result of their story is not being directed by Michael Bay. Belgian administrators Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah took over for this long-gestating installment.
Maybe the most important change for Lowrey and Burnett: the critics are literally fairly joyful to see them. Unhealthy Boys for Life has gotten markedly higher evaluations than both the 1995 authentic Unhealthy Boys or its sequel, 2003’s Unhealthy Boys II, and the flick’s field workplace fortunes are wanting good. Many followers are already questioning whether or not a fourth entry within the collection — which was mentioned to be within the works when the three-quel was introduced in 2015 — is within the offing.
Properly, lately, maybe the strongest indicator of whether or not or not a film will get a sequel is the presence or absence of a post-credits scene. Because it seems, Unhealthy Boys for Life has one — effectively, a mid-credits scene, at any charge — and with out spoiling something, it expands on the dramatic reveal of the movie’s third act, and it completely appears to be setting the desk for Unhealthy Boys four (through CinemaBlend). Suffice to say that the stakes might be raised drastically for Lowrey specifically within the subsequent movie, which we now know is on the way in which.
Will Unhealthy Boys four actually occur?
We have already kicked across the query of whether or not there might be a Unhealthy Boys four, and because it seems, the flick is certainly within the works (through The Hollywood Reporter). The most important impediment to the manufacturing of Unhealthy Boys for Life was price, since Bay and Smith each command salaries that might charitably be described as “ridiculous.”
After all, the manufacturing was in a position to deliver its overhead down only a bit by axing Bay from the state of affairs, and Unhealthy Boys for Life was introduced in on a reported price range of $90 million (roughly 1 / 4 of which we’re guessing went straight into Smith’s checking account). By all accounts, Arbi and Fallah acquitted themselves very effectively within the administrators’ chairs, so it stands to motive that the four-quel will carry the same price ticket.
Unhealthy Boys four was introduced on the very day that Unhealthy Boys for Life hit theaters, and it is secure to say that Sony was probably inspired by these robust evaluations and the flick’s field workplace monitoring, which signifies that it might very effectively make again its price range inside its first couple weeks of launch. It appears to be like just like the tease of that mid-credits scene will truly lead someplace — and we’ll simply guess that this time, it will not take fairly so lengthy for Lowrey and Burnett to return.
