Does Saif Ali Khan regret his divorce with Amrita Singh? ‘I will never really be okay with that’, he says

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita SinghVarinder Chawla

For anybody who hasn’t been residing underneath a rock, it’s a well-known incontrovertible fact that Kareena Kapoor is Saif Ali Khan’s second spouse and he shares Ibrahim and Sara together with his ex-wife and veteran actress Amrita Singh. The 2 parted methods after over a decade of their marriage in 2004. However does Saif remorse splitting together with his first spouse?

The actor had simply crossed his teenagers when he tied the knot with already an set up actress Amrita. However at present as he seems again on the time, he needs if the scenario may have differed from what’s at present.

“It’s the worst thing in the world. That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that, I mean one needs to understand that certain things can’t be out, I mean I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so many changes,” Saif defined in a current interview.

Furthermore, he added that the entire course of is an odd factor and that those going by way of it do really feel dangerous and it is actually laborious to think about. Nevertheless, if there begin to develop some hostility between a pair who resides collectively, it is higher to half methods because it then impacts their kids.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif additionally careworn on the purpose heat setting is the precise of every youngster and added, “I don’t think any child should be deprived of a warm home and that is something that is never easy.”

The actor, within the interview, additionally stated that for some having each their dad and mom collectively is an effective factor however for others, it mightn’t be the identical. “Sometimes, having two parents might not be the best thing for anyone, but it might be. I mean a nice stable home is a wonderful environment that one would like to give and share with kids,” he expressed.

Within the interview, he additionally spoke at size concerning the time he and Sara have been to collaborate for his upcoming launch ‘Jawani Janeman’ however “he didn’t wanted to work” together with his daughter and in the end she too commenced taking pictures for her debut ‘Kedarnath’.

Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan 6.Twitter

“What happened was that Kedarnath was almost shelved and Sara didn’t have any other movie and this film was around and being a knight in shining armour and good daddy I said would you like to do this? She said yes and then Kedarnath was on track and Simmba fell into place and then I said listen Sara don’t do this. Why are you doing this, this was a back up for you,” he recalled.

He added, “I would love to do this with somebody else even but you should be working with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan so she said yes I would like to do that”. Saif additionally revealed that he didn’t personally need to work with Sara. “I would not want her to really work with me because it gets complicated with family also,” he stated.

Now, he can be seen reverse Alaya F who’s making her Bollywood debut. She is ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter together with her ex-husband.

‘Jawani Janeman’ is slated for launch on February 7. Other than Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya, the movie additionally stars Farida Jalal, Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra and Kubra Sait. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s residence manufacturing Pooja Leisure.