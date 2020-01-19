Does The Repair Shop actually exist?

Viewers ask many and different questions on BBC One’s widespread daytime sequence The Restore Store, during which specialist restorers repair up broken heirlooms and beloved private artefacts.

As an example: How are you going to apply to be on The Restore Store? Who’re The Restore Store specialists? Does The Restore Store cost for repairs?

However chief amongst these questions is essentially the most elementary of all…

Does The Restore Store truly exist?

Rob Butterfield, head of factual at manufacturing firm Ricochet, explains: “Lots of our big pool of specialists run their very own companies, however the Weald and Downland Museum [in Singleton, West Sussex], the place The Restore Store is filmed, doesn’t provide a restore service outdoors the present.

“Within the case of some objects, there are solely a handful of individuals within the nation who’ve the abilities to repair them, so we’re fortunate to have so lots of Britain’s high craftspeople concerned. It may well get busy at occasions, with as many as 12 specialists working within the barn, plus the occasional look of a barn owl!

“We’ve found most people for the show through social media. And we don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary.”

The Restore Store airs weekdays on BBC One at four:30pm, and former episodes could be watched on BBC iPlayer