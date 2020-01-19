Does The Repair Shop charge for repairs?

Deep within the Sussex countryside, there’s a place the place no heirloom is past saving. The Restore Store, which airs each weekday on BBC One, takes on the spectacular job of fixing outdated, damaged or broken treasures. However the present has left many viewers asking the query: who pays for the repairs?

Properly, no-one does. The ‘Repair Shop’ is, the truth is, a little bit of a misnomer. As a result of the artefacts are all chosen for his or her sentimental worth to the house owners (and the BBC get a complete broadcast TV slot out of it), the Restore Store and its specialists don’t cost individuals for its providers.

Rob Butterfield, head of factual programming at The Restore Store’s manufacturing firm Ricochet, instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that “we’ve discovered most individuals for the present via social media.

“We don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary.”

Meet the The Restore Store specialists

Who’s the narrator of The Restore Store?

What’s extra, the Restore Store shouldn’t be, the truth is, an operational enterprise. Most of the specialists featured on the present – the professionals who concentrate on fields like woodwork, toys, or jukeboxes – do, nonetheless, run their very own personal retailers, separate to the one seen on the programme.

A part of the explanation The Restore Store is so common is due to its sentimental method to restore. Though the collection has featured some costly restorations – together with a portray by Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu and an oil portrait by CJ Frost – the items are chosen due to their emotional connection to their house owners, which regularly comes throughout on display.

The Restore Store airs weekdays on BBC One at four:30pm, and former episodes could be watched on BBC iPlayer