Does this surprise Doctor Who actor return tie into the Timeless Child mystery?

Physician Who’s Timeless Youngster thriller has change into the most important speaking level of the present collection, with the continuing arc inspiring all kinds of theories and predictions from followers and critics alike.

Is the Timeless Youngster a Time Lord, a former model of the Physician (Jodie Whittaker), a being chargeable for the ability of the Time Lords or one thing else completely? And what about this secret was so unhealthy that it might encourage the Grasp (Sacha Dhawan) to destroy Gallifrey ceaselessly?

For now, the reality stays elusive – however a shock new casting for the collection might shed somewhat extra gentle on the thriller in coming weeks, as revealed in a brand new trailer launched by the BBC.

Whereas there’s a good bit of the remainder of the collection teased by the brand new footage, the bit that notably caught our eye was the sight of actor Ian Gelder, recognized for appearances in His Darkish Supplies and Recreation of Thrones lately, standing menacingly contained in the TARDIS (probably showing from swirling smoke, which may be very fancy).

The very fact of his casting alone could be attention-grabbing on condition that he’s performed a major on-screen position within the Whoniverse earlier than – he was the amoral Mr Dekker in Torchwood: Kids of Earth – however his shock look attracts new resonance when you think about his connection to the Timeless Youngster arc.

Bear in mind the primary time this thriller was hinted at, again in 2018? The “Timeless Child” was first talked about to the Physician by psychic, rag-like creatures The Remnants in collection 11’s The Ghost Monument, with the monsters telling her they noticed “deeper though, further back…The Timeless Child… we see what’s hidden, even from yourself. The outcast, abandoned and unknown…”

All very spooky – and delivered in voiceover by none apart from Ian Gelder.

Absolutely this may’t be a coincidence. Absolutely, bringing again the person who first talked about the Timeless Youngster means that he’ll play a bigger position in resolving that thriller in the direction of the top of the collection? Perhaps Gelder will play the person who created the Remnants, or somebody with some psychic connection to them, who holds Gallifrey’s nice secret in his grasp.

Again in 2018, it did appear odd to get an actor as skilled as Gelder to simply ship a number of strains of voiceover, so who’s to say this wasn’t the plan all alongside? In spite of everything, the dialogue for the Remnants might have been added in voiceover very late within the day, when showrunner Chris Chibnall was already effectively into the writing stage for the present collection. Perhaps Chibnall picked Gelder as a result of he already had a spot in thoughts for him within the subsequent run of episodes?

Look, we respect this might all be a little bit of a stretch, and it’s eminently attainable that Gelder’s position within the collection doesn’t relate to a fast voiceover gig he did almost two years in the past in any respect. Perhaps it’s only a coincidence, and his casting took place simply because the Physician Who crew loved the strains he recorded for the Ghost Monument.

Nonetheless, we will’t assist however suppose that on the subject of Physician Who arcs, nothing occurs by chance. We’ll be watching Mr Gelder very intently any further…

