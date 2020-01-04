“Doesn’t Have A Right To Criticise”: Solskjaer Blasts Ex-Man Utd Striker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has angrily hit again at former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie for among the feedback he made as a pundit for BT Sport. The Dutchman had criticised Solskjaer for smiling after Manchester United’s 2-Zero defeat to Arsenal on the Emirates Stadium. Talking on the eve of Manchester United’s FA Cup conflict away to Wolves, Solskjaer mentioned the Dutch striker “doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style”, insisting that he “won’t change” his method.

“I would like to see him more mean at times, just be angry. I see him smiling after a game like that. This is not the moment to smile,” Van Persie had mentioned.

Robin van Persie had taken Solskjaer’s No. 20 shirt after shifting to Previous Trafford from Arsenal and the present Manchester United supervisor made it clear “that’s probably all he’s going to take from me because I’m not in medieval times”.

“I don’t know Robin and Robin doesn’t know me,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by ESPN.in. “He in all probability does not have a proper to criticise my administration type and I will not change. That is particular.

“Yeah Robin, he took my No.20 [shirt] and that is in all probability all he will take from me as effectively as a result of I am not in medieval occasions.”

Manchester United will probably be with out Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba once they journey to Molineux Stadium.

Wolves had been United’s conquerors on the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup final season and Solskjaer predicts one other robust project on Saturday.

“We have had in succession Arsenal, Chelsea, Wolverhampton away and Wolverhampton away (within the FA Cup). Wolves should not going to make it simple for us,” he mentioned.

