“Doesn’t Matter If It’s Christmas,” Activists Say Amid Hong Kong Protests

Hong Kong:

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched by Christmas-decorated procuring malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear fuel to disperse crowds gathering on close by streets.

The protests have been largely peaceable for a lot of December after pro-democracy candidates overwhelmingly gained district council elections the month earlier than.

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leaders have made no concessions to the protesters, regardless of acknowledging their defeat within the polls, and the rallies have turned extra confrontational over the festive interval.

“Confrontation is expected, it doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas,” mentioned Chan, a 28-year-old restaurant employee who was a part of a crowd which exchanged insults with police exterior a procuring centre within the Mong Kok district.

“I’m disappointed the government still didn’t respond to any of our … demands. We continue to come out even if we don’t have much hope,” mentioned Chan, who solely gave his surname.

Riot police patrolled previous protest hotspots whereas vacationers and consumers, many sporting Santa hats or reindeer antlers, strolled previous.

There have been no main clashes, however with impromptu crowds forming to shout abuse on the deeply unpopular officers, who’ve been accused of utilizing extreme pressure, police briefly fired tear fuel in Mong Kok, a well-liked protest space.

Police have described their responses to the unrest as reactive and restrained.

Tons of of protesters, wearing black and sporting face masks, descended on procuring malls across the Chinese language-ruled metropolis, shouting standard slogans resembling “Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times!”

Tv footage confirmed police arresting a number of folks in a shopping center within the Sha Tin district after pepper-spraying them.

Most retailers remained open.

Baton-wielding police fired tear fuel on Tuesday at 1000’s of protesters who barricaded roads, spray-painted slogans on buildings and trashed a Starbucks cafe and an HSBC department. A water cannon truck, flanked by armoured jeeps, roamed the streets, however was not closely used.

INJURED OVERNIGHT

The Hospital Authority mentioned 25 folks had been injured in a single day, together with one man who fell from the second to first flooring of a shopping center as he tried to flee the police, and one other who fell from the rooftop of a restaurant. It was unclear if the latter was associated to the protests.

HSBC has turn out to be embroiled in an argument involving a police crackdown this month on a fund-raising platform supporting protesters. HSBC denied any connection between the crackdown and its closure of a checking account linked to the group, however stays the goal of protester rage.

Starbucks has additionally turn out to be a goal of the demonstrators’ anger after the daughter of the founding father of Maxim’s Caterers, which owns the native franchise, publicly condemned the protesters.

The protests began greater than six months in the past towards a now-withdrawn invoice which might have allowed extraditions to mainland China the place courts are managed by the Communist Get together.

They’ve since advanced right into a broader pro-democracy motion, with demonstrators offended at what they understand as elevated meddling by Beijing within the freedoms promised to the previous British colony when it returned to Chinese language rule in 1997.

China denies interfering, saying it’s dedicated to the “one country, two systems” formulation put in place at the moment and blaming international forces for fomenting unrest.

“I am here because I want the world to support us,” mentioned 30-year-old Terry, within the Sha Tin mall. “We have been here for six months already so it makes no difference for us to be here on Christmas Day.”

