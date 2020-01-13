“Doesn’t Matter”: Trump On Whether Iran General Was ‘Imminent’ Threat

Donald Trump on Monday morning defended his choice to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani (File)

Washington:

President Donald Trump on Monday morning defended his choice to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, contending Soleimani posed an impending risk to america but in addition saying that was not essential given the navy chief’s historical past.

“The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was ’eminent’ or not, & was my team in agreement.” Trump wrote, presumably misspelling “imminent.”

“The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!”

