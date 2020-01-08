January eight, 2020 | 10:11am

A two-year-old bulldog was crushed to loss of life by a grooming desk at PetSmart, its grieving proprietor says.

Vikki Seifert stated she introduced Minni to the pet retailer in North Las Vegas for a shower and nail trim, information station KVVU reported.

She left the pet on the appointment and was looking the shop when she observed workers working to the grooming space, the report stated.

“When I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table,” Seifert advised the outlet. “They said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone.”

However the surprised proprietor stated not one of the workers may give her a direct reply about how exactly the desk wound up on prime of the animal.

“I don’t believe it was the weight of the table,” she stated. “It was the fact that it was electric and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her.”

Nonetheless, there’s a number of questions on how Minni was killed lower than 15 minutes after her appointment time.

“What were these two groomers doing? Why did no one notice where the dog was?” Seifer stated. “Why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed in 13 minutes?”

She stated an post-mortem has been ordered for the pooch and needs the pet retailer to launch the surveillance footage from the incident.

The pet proprietor stated she’s contemplating taking authorized motion towards PetSmart for the canine’s loss of life.

“People’s pets are their family members,” she advised KVVU “She wasn’t just a pet.”

PetSmart stated the shop has launched a “comprehensive investigation” into the pooch’s loss of life.

“A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni,” a Petsmart spokesperson advised KVVU in a press release. “There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened.”

The corporate continued, saying, “We have been in constant contact with the pet parent since this occurred and will continue to do everything we can to help support her during this difficult time.”