Dog is found abandoned with its eyes glued shut ‘so it could not follow its owner home’ in Colombia

By James Mills for MailOnline

Revealed: 10:43 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:00 EST, 14 January 2020

A cute canine was discovered dumped in a sewer in Colombia with its eyes glued shut ‘to cease it following its proprietor again house.’

The canine was rescued by a neighborhood resident within the metropolis of Barrancabermeja and brought to a neighborhood clinic the place it’s receiving remedy.

The distressed canine additionally caught an an infection brought on by making an attempt to take away the glue from its eyes and is being given antibiotics.

The canine was rescued by a neighborhood resident within the metropolis of Barrancabermeja and brought to a neighborhood clinic the place it’s receiving remedy

The distressed canine additionally caught an an infection brought on by making an attempt to take away the glue from its eyes and is being given antibiotics

It took three days for the vets to take away the glue and it might take as much as 4 months for her to get well fully

It took three days for the vets to take away the glue and it might take as much as 4 months for her to get well fully.

It’s feared that the canine’s merciless proprietor deserted it in a sewer and glued its eyes to cease it from discovering its approach again house.

The canine’s rescuer, named solely as Carlos, has agreed to undertake it as quickly because it’s effectively sufficient to return house with him.

Footage taken on the vets reveals the canine licking its paws to scrub itself whereas sitting in a sink.

Animal activist Zoraida Santiago stated: ‘The vet realised that its eyes had been glued and whereas making an attempt to eliminate it, she brought on an an infection.’

Additional checks are being carried out to ascertain whether or not it’s affected by another situations.

It’s at present unknown who deserted the canine and whether or not the authorities are wanting into the incident.

It’s feared that the canine’s merciless proprietor deserted it in a sewer and glued its eyes to cease it from discovering its approach again house

The canine’s rescuer, named solely as Carlos, has agreed to undertake it as quickly because it’s effectively sufficient to return house with him

Additional checks are being carried out to ascertain whether or not it’s affected by another situations