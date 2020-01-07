Dog left to die is lively and loving, according to rescuers

A little bit canine discovered deserted in a suitcase within the metropolis’s west finish is doing effectively.

Based on a spokesman for Black Canine Rescue (BDR), the charity initially concerned in bringing the canine case to the eye of police, the Jack Russell Terrier combine left to die is spirited and pleasant.

The feminine canine is within the care of Toronto Animal Companies; nonetheless, BDR did converse to the canine’s total well-being, noting that she is “remarkably bright and extremely friendly.”



A feminine Jack Russell-mix canine discovered deserted in a suitcase January four, 2020 close to 4100 Dundas Avenue West by the Dundas Avenue bridge. (Toronto Police)

On Saturday, joggers found the canine zipped right into a suitcase and deserted on the Humber River Path in Lambton Park. The Good Samaritans adopted scuff and drag marks and consider the suitcase, with the animal inside, was thrown down a hill within the space behind the Lambton Area car parking zone.

“She doesn’t seem to harbour any fear towards strangers (men or women) that I have personally seen so far. This is a little unusual for a dog in this situation,” acknowledged BDR.

“At some point, someone must have cared for her. She seems to have a very loving and trusting temperament; again, a bit unusual but lovely to see.”

It has been confirmed that the deserted canine has certainly had puppies, however not as not too long ago as was first thought. Any present adverts for Jack Russell puppies on Kijiji or different boards can be unrelated to the case.

The police proceed to ask for the general public’s assist on this case. Anybody with info can name police at 416-808-1100.