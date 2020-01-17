Since canine have been domesticated, the query for some moms has been how shut can the household pooch get to a new child?

Properly, a video posted on 6ixbuzztv’s non-public Instagram account Friday appeared to reignite the controversy as a lady holding a younger child — age unknown — allowed a big canine that resembled a Husky to lick her baby proper on the mouth.

“This how baby’s get their face ripped off,” wrote one individual.

“They’re training the dog so it doesn’t bite the baby’s face off you city slickers,” wrote one other within the reverse camp.

Stated one other extra lightheartedly: “That dog’s tongue is cleaner that 90% of the people commenting.”

Added one other extra cautiously: “It’s very nice that they have that connection but is a little to early for licking.”

Weighing in domestically was the Toronto Humane Society’s Chief Veterinary Officer Karen Ward.

“While the overall risk of disease from a dog lick is low, we generally recommend that dogs don’t lick people’s mouths, particularly high risk folks such as babies, the elderly, immunosuppressed or pregnant women,” Ward advised The Toronto Solar.

“Or dogs that are fed a raw diet.”

Continued Ward: “Dogs mouths can contain bacteria that could potentially be harmful to people.”