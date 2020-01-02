Dog owner abandons Staffie-cross inside church with handwritten apology

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:16 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:46 EST, 2 January 2020

A heartbroken canine proprietor has deserted his beloved pet at a church alongside an apology letter that stated he not had the cash to look after it correctly.

The Staffordshire-cross was discovered tied up contained in the Sacred Coronary heart Church in Blackpool, Lancashire, on December 18.

Workers on the church, which is open 24 hours a day, found the canine alongside a handwritten notice which learn: ‘Please consider me once I say I have not performed this simply.

The Staffordshire-cross (pictured) was discovered tied up contained in the Sacred Coronary heart Church in Blackpool, Lancashire, on December 18

‘My canine means the world to me and I do not know what else to do. I’ve no dwelling or cash now for him.

‘Life has taken a very dangerous flip for me and I could not think about him being exterior with me chilly and hungry. He’s a placid, pleasant, loving canine,’ based on The Mirror.

The notice went on to say that the lovely bridle-and-white pooch can be turning seven years outdated on March 22, 2020 and that it had been struggling with tender entrance paws that its proprietor had unsuccessfully been making an attempt to deal with.

The RSPCA animal charity was referred to as earlier than sending out an inspector, Will Lamping, to gather the canine.

Workers on the church (pictured), which is open 24 hours a day, found the canine alongside a handwritten notice which started: ‘Please consider me once I say I have not performed this simply’

It was taken to the native vet for a check-up earlier than being moved to personal boarding kennels the place it has been nicknamed Cracker.

Mr Lamping stated that he wished to reassure the canine’s proprietor that it was doing effectively and is at the moment receiving loads of loving care.

He added that if the proprietor have been to return ahead then the RSPCA would supply recommendation on the way it would possibly be capable to assist them maintain their pet.

But when nobody claims the pooch then it is going to be taken to a re-homing centre.

The RSPCA has since inspired anybody struggling to maintain their pets to succeed in out to their native vet, rescue centre or charity.