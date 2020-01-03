Dog panics when its owner returns home dressed as Olaf from Frozen

That is snow joke! Tiny canine skids throughout the ground in panic when proprietor is available in dressed as Olaf from Frozen
- Heather Lambie from St Petersburg, Florida filmed her husband arriving house
- Peter Lambie was dressed like Olaf, a personality from Disney’s Frozen film
- Their one-year-old canine Milo reacted surprisingly to the weird entrance
By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Printed: | Up to date:
That is the hilarious second a younger canine is scared by its proprietor who thought it will be amusing to reach house dressed like Olaf from Frozen.
Heather Lambie, 46, recorded the response of her one-year-old goldendoodle, Milo, when her husband Peter entered the home in St Petersburg, Florida.
The younger pet frantically ran round the home sliding round after dropping traction on the laminated floor.
Peter Lambie returned house to his home in St Petersburg, Florida dressed like Olaf from Frozen with the intention to check the response of his spouse, Heather, and their two canine
Milo, the one-year-old goldendoodle runs away from Mr Lambie and his unorthodox apparel
Mr Lambie chases the bemused canine across the kitchen whereas his spouse movies the escapade
Mrs Lambie’s older canine Sprint, who’s an eight-year-old wire hair terrier appeared unperturbed by the weird entrance.
Throughout the footage, which was filmed shortly earlier than Christmas, Mrs Lambie may be heard laughing due to the response of her youngest pet.
