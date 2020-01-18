Dog stick libraries make a fetching project for Aurora teens, seniors with dementia

When 14 highschool women had been put in a room with 53 seniors with dementia, they got here out with 5 picket bins to fill with canine toys.

College students from Regis Jesuit Excessive Faculty and residents of Chelsea Place reminiscence care constructed canine stick libraries, picket crates full of canine sticks, tennis balls and different toys to distribute to canine parks all through Aurora. The group service mission taught the scholars the best way to deal with folks with dementia, and it gave the senior residents an exercise.

“I’ve really liked this project because it’s just really cool to see how all of the elders got really into it,” stated Olivia Baptiste, a junior at Regis Jesuit. “One of the people I was working with, John, we were sanding down one of the crates, and at first he was just sitting down and just doing a little bit, but then by the end he was standing up and doing the whole box.”

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Publish Rylie Ward, 17, second from left, and Samantha Dreiling, 16, proper, assist resident Ruth Junker, left, sand the edges of a stick library they’re making for canines at Chelsea Place in Aurora on Jan. 15, 2020. The mission is a part of a service and group outreach mission by the highschool. The ladies helped the seniors construct 2 by Three-foot bins in the neighborhood’s woodworking store.

For the previous two weeks, the women labored facet by facet with the residents to construct the libraries. The whole lot from looking for the wooden at Walmart to sawing it down was carried out by the cross-generational groups. Of their makeshift woodworking store, the scholars paired themselves with one or two of the residents and chatted whereas they labored. Whereas one individual held a chunk of wooden in place, the accomplice moved the noticed backwards and forwards.

Among the seniors have labored with wooden earlier than, however few of the scholars have. By the tip of the 2 weeks, although, they may deal with a hammer or chop noticed as in the event that they’d been woodworking all their lives. Junior Juliette Bruner stated she’s begun fixing issues round the home, like her mattress body.

The ladies have additionally realized an even bigger lesson at Chelsea Place: the best way to befriend somebody with dementia.

“One of the things the girls learn is wherever someone’s at in their reality, you just join them,” stated Jenni Dill, the Life Administration Director at Chelsea Place. “If he thinks he lives on the moon, then, hey, we’re getting on the rocket ship. That’s just the way it goes.”

Dill stated she strives to show the scholars that high quality reminiscence care just isn’t what it as soon as was. The place reminiscence care was reality-driven, it’s now about acceptance. Dill stated it’s pointless to argue with somebody who has dementia as a result of all it does is make them really feel silly or damage.

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Publish Rylie Ward, 17, holds arms resident Connie Fisk as they take a break from wooden working at Chelsea Place in Aurora on Jan. 15, 2020.

The residents have gotten a kick out of collaborating with the scholars. Dennis Evans, a resident on the group, stated he’s loved being a sidekick to the women, and he’s excited in regards to the canine stick libraries as a result of he likes to play fetch along with his canines.

“If I’m being honest, the first day I had to remember these people have dementia, but now, I can honestly say I forget about it half the time,” Juliette stated. “I’ll be laughing with Dennis and I’ll just act normally like I do with my friends. And you just totally forget that they have dementia because they’re still who they are.”