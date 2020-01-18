Dog The Bounty Hunter Admits To Falling On Hard Times After Beth Chapman’s Death: ‘I’m Broke’

Months after the tragic passing of his beloved spouse final yr, Canine The Bounty Hunter, sadly, fell on exhausting instances.

Per a September interview with The New York Occasions simply now making the rounds, the 66-year-old was extraordinarily candid concerning the unhappy state of his private affairs, funds, and the way he fell on exhausting instances after partner Beth Chapman misplaced her battle to most cancers on June 26, 2019.

On the time, medical payments and household bills have been skyrocketing. Mixed with the stress of tending to his ailing spouse, the complete scenario actually put the fact TV star in a pinch. He admitted:

“I’m broke.”

Moreover, the Canine’s Most Wished star was additionally dealing with the potential of shedding his Colorado house if he didn’t make good on his bounty searching duties and get well a high-value prison who fled on drug fees; a choose reportedly gave Canine an extension on that job as a result of Chapman’s poor well being on the time.

However as we talked about, issues solely bought worse from there as soon as Beth died. Regardless of efforts to handle his duties and household as a single father, the star’s well being started to plummet.

Canine was identified was a pulmonary embolism which happens when a number of arteries of the center have been blocked by blood. He made the surprising reveal throughout an episode of The Dr. OuncesShow that very same month.

The star was so down on his luck he even considering taking his personal life. However fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and family members have been in a position to step in and encourage a greater way of thinking.

The Subsequent Chapter

In keeping with the outlet, Canine intends to get again on TV someday within the close to future.

He informed the NYT he’s making an attempt to get a pardon from the state of Texas after he was convicted there of first-degree homicide within the 1970s for being within the getaway automotive for a pal who shot and killed one other man.

If he’s granted the authorized move, the star plans to comply with his dream of changing into a Sheriff and movie that journey for viewers to see, too. He defined:

“I would like the eye. I get up daily and say, ‘Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the baddest bounty hunter of all of them?

Nicely, a few huge TV checks will definitely assist with these monetary woes he talked about. The widower additionally added:

“I would like love.”

Talking of, there have been latest rumors that Duane has moved on romantically with his late love’s longtime assistant, Moon Angell, which got here as a significant disappointment to his daughter Lyssa Chapman. The bounty hunter has since denied the claims and informed Radar On-line that Angell is just a great pal to him proper now.

Right here’s to hoping issues take a full constructive flip for the higher, throughout! We proceed to want him effectively.