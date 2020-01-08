Dog The Bounty Hunter Is ‘Very Lonely’ & Ready To Date Again Months After Wife Beth Chapman’s Passing

Canine The Bounty Hunter is able to date once more, however his household is anxious somebody near the fact star is perhaps making an attempt to make the most of his loneliness.

In an interview with Radar On-line, the 66-year-old mentioned he’s been “very lonely” within the months since his spouse Beth Chapman misplaced her battle to most cancers on June 26, 2019. Nonetheless, Canine (actual title Duane Chapman) desires followers to know he’s not lonely sufficient to go after his late love’s longtime assistant, Moon Angell.

Regardless of the rumors that the 2 are romantically concerned, the Canine’s Most Wished star insisted that Moon, who labored as Beth’s administrative for over 20 years, is only a good friend who’s been serving to him get by way of the loss of life of his spouse.

He advised the outlet:

“She has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up. So it’s been good having her by my side.”

However Daune’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, apparently thinks Moon is spending a bit too a lot time by her dad’s aspect, if you realize what we imply — and he or she desires the household worker to know she’s onto her.

On Monday, Lyssa took to Twitter to publicly name the girl out, writing:

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died what would you do?. If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do.”

Wait. For actual?

As followers know, this isn’t the primary time Lyssa’s accused Moon of getting ulterior motives together with her father. She wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

“You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!”

Lyssa’s not the one member of the family involved, both.

Sources near the household advised the outlet that different members are skeptical of Moon’s intentions and declare she was “always scheming to get with Dog and the moment Beth died, she started to worm her way in on him.”

Whereas Lyssa seeks out divine retribution in opposition to Moon, Canine appears to be prepared to hunt out a brand new romantic accomplice. He advised Radar:

“I’m very lonely. Beth [and I] talked about death and I’d say, ‘you know Beth, I’ll never get married and I’ll never have a girlfriend again.’ She’s like ‘shut up. You will too. You need a woman beside you.’”

Choking up, he continued:

“I’m the kind of guy that has to have a woman around me. There will never another Mrs. Dog. But I have to find a way to move on. I’m so lonely right now. I’m just really lonely.”

Let’s hope he can discover a girl who’s not on the household payroll!