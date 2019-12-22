Dog ‘Tiggy’ is reduced to just skin-and-bones and found dumped in street just days before Christmas 

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

These stunning photographs present a severely-underweight canine which was ‘near demise’ after it it was deserted by its merciless proprietor simply earlier than Christmas.

The feminine lurcher – who has been named Tiggy – was rescued by animal welfare officers after being dumped on a avenue in Blyth, Northumberland.

Now Northumberland County Council are interesting to seek out the house owners of the abused pup.

The devastating pictures present the uncared for pooch with barely any fur and along with her ribs jutting out dramatically from her physique.

Thankfully, together with some much-need tender loving care, a second image reveals Tiggy sporting a snug coat usual out of a heat rug after being rescued.

Tiggy, believed to be round three years outdated, is now being cared for in a foster dwelling organised by means of Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels the place she is on a particular eating regimen to assist her regain some weight.

Animal welfare officers had been referred to as to stories of Tiggy in Blyth and had been distressed by the state by which they discovered her.

A council animal welfare officer mentioned: ‘This canine was in a extremely horrific state. Somebody, someplace is aware of who she belongs to, or has seen her about.

‘She was fully pores and skin and bone and fewer than half the load she ought to have been.

‘She had no fur, has by no means been microchipped and appears to have simply been dumped out on the streets.

‘It is a stunning and inexcusable case of neglect and we’re very eager to unravel how she got here to be in such an emaciated situation and convey the particular person(s) accountable to account.’

Anybody with any info, regardless of how small, can contact the Animal Welfare Staff on 0345 600 6400 or by electronic mail to [email protected] within the strictest of confidence.