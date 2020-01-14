Dog-walking app Wag loses yet another pooch

The embattled dog-walking app Wag — accused of dropping greater than a dozen pooches nationwide — has one other lacking canine on its arms, The Submit has discovered.

San Antonio, Texas, resident Cody Martinez, 35, instructed The Submit he travels typically for his job as a salesman and used Wag — dubbed the Uber of canine strolling — to handle his two huskies, Sozin, four and Ozai, 2, whereas out of city.

However on Oct. four, whereas Martinez was working in Philadelphia, he received a name from a Wag consultant saying Sozin slipped out of his collar throughout a routine stroll and was lacking.

“I remember being at work and everything just stopped, and I felt this big pit in my stomach … it was just this ugly, ugly feeling,” Martinez recounted.

The consultant instructed him to not fear, he stated — the corporate can be placing up flyers within the space, “spreading awareness” and opening up a tip line so folks might name in sightings.

However as the times began to go, messages reviewed by The Submit between Martinez and Wag present the heartbroken proprietor repeatedly asking what extra could possibly be carried out, however getting what he dubbed “the runaround.”

“It was always very passive, ‘we’re spreading awareness,’ not ‘let’s take a look at these other resources we have at our disposal we can use to find your dog,’” Martinez stated.

These different sources embrace hiring an expert canine tracker — a software the corporate used a minimum of twice within the Massive Apple for canine that had been misplaced by Wag walkers in 2017 and 2018.

Despite the fact that Martinez “repeatedly asked” for different choices in addition to flyers, Wag didn’t provide a tracker till Oct. 14 — 10 days after Sozin went lacking — and didn’t ship the tracker to the placement till Oct. 23, practically three weeks into the search, he stated.

“[The tracker] said I had a shot if she’d gotten there earlier but the scent was gone at that point,” Martinez stated.

“We had a great shot at getting him back, but because [Wag] didn’t feel the need to get that extra resource,” Sozin continues to be lacking.

A few month after Sozin ran off, one other canine named Mercy escaped throughout a Wag stroll in Austin.

In that case, Wag flew in the identical tracker inside 5 days — and the pup was discovered, based on a Fb put up made by its homeowners.

Martinez famous that Mercy’s homeowners spoke to the media early on of their search, whereas he waited to inform his story, involved he’d lose Wag’s assist if he spoke out.

“Once I started diving in and looking into this, I realized ‘oh my gosh, this is not just a one time occurrence,’ it’s happened before and in some cases, the dogs have died under a walker’s attention,” Martinez stated.

“Had I gone to the media [earlier] and spoken out, I’m sure it would’ve gotten more attention so [Wag] could minimize the exposure as much as possible so they don’t get anymore negative reviews.”

Final Friday, greater than three months after Sozin went lacking, Wag reached out to Martinez to arrange a telephone name with the corporate’s vp of human sources, Dylan Allread.

“I said, OK great, maybe I’ll have continued support, we’re gonna find your dog, but instead, the conversation went to ‘we’re not going to be helping you out anymore, we’re going to be cutting ties now, we’re not going to be flying anymore, we’re just going to be abandoning the search effort at this point,” Martinez stated.

For now, he’s hoping to unfold consciousness about his story and is spending as a lot time as he can together with his different canine, Ozai, who’s been staring out the window on a regular basis since Sozin went lacking.

In a press release to The Submit, a Wag spokesperson stated it has suspended the walker that misplaced Sozin and “continues to monitor a tip line” for any sightings of the canine.