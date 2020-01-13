DOJ sues L.A. property manager for allegedly sexually harassing female tenants since 2006

The Justice Division has filed a lawsuit in opposition to a Los Angeles property supervisor for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting feminine tenants for 14 years.

The lawsuit, filed Monday within the U.S. District Courtroom for the Central District of California, claims that Filomeno Hernandez repeatedly engaged in undesirable sexual touching, together with sexual assault, made unwelcome sexual advances and feedback, provided to scale back hire or excused late or unpaid hire in trade for intercourse, and non-consensually entered the properties of feminine tenants at two properties close to MacArthur Park.

The go well with alleges that Hernandez’s actions are in violation of the federal Truthful Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination in housing on the idea of intercourse, amongst different areas.

“No woman should have to endure sexual harassment, especially in her own home,” mentioned Asst. Atty. Gen. Eric Dreiband of the Justice Division’s Civil Rights Division. “Sexual harassment in housing is unacceptable and illegal, and the Justice Department will continue vigorously to enforce the Fair Housing Act to combat this type of discrimination and to obtain relief for its victims.”

The buildings are at 729 S. Bonnie Brae Avenue — an residence constructing with 97 items — and 720 S. Westlake Ave., an residence constructing with 82 items. Along with Hernandez, the go well with additionally names property proprietor Ramin Akhavan and his firms, Bonnie Brae Funding Companies LLC and Westlake Property Companies LLC, each of which Akhavan is a sole member.

“My client is providing affordable housing. We have a homeless crisis here in Los Angeles and they are risking the existence of affordable housing by doing what they are doing,” Akhavan’s legal professional Benjamin Kiss mentioned concerning the lawsuit. Kiss mentioned tenant or tenants are making allegations in opposition to the property supervisor in what he believes to be an try and get medication again into what’s now a drug-free constructing.

In 2018, the Bonnie Brae property insurer filed a civil grievance in opposition to Bonnie Brae Funding Companies LLC that addresses prices filed in opposition to Akhavan in 2015 associated to the constructing maintenance, and particulars questions relating to accusations of sexual harassment in opposition to the property supervisor.

Hernandez co-manages the property together with his spouse, Kiss mentioned, and is at present nonetheless employed.

Monday’s go well with refers to Hernandez’s habits as a sample and alleges his actions prompted the ladies “physical harm, fear, anxiety, and emotional distress, and inhibited their ability to secure housing for themselves and their families.” The go well with doesn’t establish the ladies or state what number of have been affected from 2006 till current day.

“The sexual harassment of vulnerable women is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate this behavior by any landlord or property manager,” mentioned Nick Hanna, the U.S. legal professional for the Central District of California. “Those who abuse their positions of power will be held accountable under the Fair Housing Act.”

In April 2018, the Justice Division introduced a nationwide rollout of an initiative to fight sexual harassment in housing. Because the initiative launched, the division has filed 13 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in housing.

Those that consider that they might have been victims of sexual harassment or different types of housing discrimination at rental dwellings related to Hernandez or Akhavan are requested to contact the Housing Discrimination Tip Line at (800) 896-7743.