Dolly Parton sparks ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder’ photo challenge

Dolly Parton has sparked a brand new photograph pattern amongst celebrities after poking enjoyable at a how folks mission totally different variations of themselves on numerous social media platforms.

The Tenessee-born singer, 74, took to Instagram and Twitter yesterday to share a collage of mock-up profile photos of herself for LinkedIn, Fb, Instagram and Tinder.

Adhering to the premise of every totally different digital neighborhood, she joked: ‘Get a lady who can do all of it!’.

Celebrities reminiscent of actress Jennifer Garner and presenter Ellen DeGeneres have been fast to get in on the act and share amusing profile photos for every social media platform.

Right here, FEMAIL takes a have a look at the perfect collages to this point…

Working it 9 to five: Dolly Parton’s LinkedIn, Fb, Instagram and Tinder profile photos. The singer’s Tinder profile was probably the most raciest, with the Jolene hitmaker posing as a Playboy bunny in a black bustier, fluffy tail, pink sparkly bow tie and mesh sequin tights

Fast to catch on: TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres was one of many first celebrities to take up the pattern, sharing her 4 pretend profile photos to Instagram. For her Instagram profile, she shared a snap of her with Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel

Match and lively: Relatively than a revealing shot, Jennifer Garner determined to go for an outdoorsy for her mock Tinder profile (pictured backside proper). She then sported all of the glam in her elegant Instagram snap

Giving it her all: Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth shared her model of Dolly Parton’s collage on Instagram together with the caption: ‘Dolly Parton is my favourite trendsetter. Which one are YOU at this time?! Remark beneath!’

Eye-catching: British mannequin and TV character Kelly Brook ensured she turned heads along with her photograph collage – choosing a daring bikini snap as her Tinder profile image. Nevertheless, the radio host was ridiculed for spelling LinkedIn incorrectly (high left)

Humorous man: US tv host Conan O’Brien poked enjoyable at every social media platform with amusing images of himself, particularly for his Instagram and Tinder profile photos. The previous confirmed him having fun with maybe only one too many seemingly alcoholic drinks, whereas the latter captured him topless

Her greatest sides: American actress Kerry Washington was impressed by Dolly Parton to indicate the totally different sides to herself. For an Instagram profile image, she opted for a glamorous multicoloured robe, whereas her LinkedIn was all enterprise, with the star sporting a swimsuit

Wanting good: American tv discuss present host Andy Cohen proved he’d nonetheless received it on the age of 51, sharing two topless snaps of himself for his pretend Tinder and Instagram profiles