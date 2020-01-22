Dolores Huerta Prep defeats Simla in 73-32 win

Dolores Huerta Prep simply dealt with the Simla Cubs by a rating of 73-32 on Saturday.

Dolores Huerta Prep was lead in scoring by Xavier Gomez who put up 21 factors. Isaiah Trujillo and Alejandro Chavez additionally had productive performances contributing 15 factors and 10 factors, respectively.

Simla will keep house and play Fountain Valley, whereas Dolores Huerta Prep will journey to play Florence.

Simla has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



