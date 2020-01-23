News

Dolores Huerta Prep wastes Velasquez’s double-double in 42-34 loss to Florence

January 24, 2020
The Florence Huskies defeated Dolores Huerta Prep by a rating of 42-34 on Tuesday.

Dolores Huerta Prep was paced in scoring by Elissa Velasquez who put up 16 factors whereas grabbing 11 rebounds. Markie Guerrero had a great evening, recording six factors, two rebounds and one help.

Subsequent up for every staff, Florence will keep residence and play Custer County, whereas Dolores Huerta Prep will journey to play Colorado Springs Faculty.

Florence has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

