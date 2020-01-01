News TV SHOWS

Dolph Ziggler Doesn’t Give A Damn About ‘Best Of’ Lists Because He’s Still Getting Paid

January 1, 2020
1 Min Read

Dolph Ziggler skilled so much in WWE through the previous ten years. As prime ten lists for the last decade are launched all through the IWC, Ziggler observed himself lacking. He doesn’t appear to care.

The Present Off not too long ago tweeted out that he doesn’t give a rattling about these lists. He is aware of that profitable the WWE World Heavyweight Championship ought to be included. Then he took a imprecise shot at whoever is arising with these lists.

I don’t give a rattling what the breakout moments of this decade are, I receives a commission the identical both means. However the truth that this isn’t on the listing simply exhibits who’s picked & who isn’t

Dolph Ziggler isn’t the one one who didn’t respect the official lists popping out. The Revival have been additionally snubbed and Scott Dawson wasn’t shy about calling out that truth.

Ziggler could have loads extra alternatives to be included in future better of lists. The necessary half is that he’s nonetheless getting paid.



