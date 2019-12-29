Dolphins stun Patriots, denying New England a first-round bye

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Miami dropped defending Tremendous Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff spherical when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard landing cross to tight finish Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a surprising 27-24 victory Sunday.

New England (12-Four) must play within the opening weekend of the postseason for the primary time since 2009. The Patriots by no means have made the Tremendous Bowl whereas enjoying within the wild-card spherical.

The Patriots received their first eight video games, the break up the following eight, together with the rarity of two losses at residence.

It’s the second straight season the Dolphins have denied the Patriots an unbeaten division report. They scored on a wild sequence of laterals on the ultimate play of their second assembly final season, in Miami.

After trailing all through the sport, Tom Brady threw a 13-yard landing cross to James White to place New England in entrance 24-20 with Three:53 left. However Fitzpatrick, who completed 28 of 41 for 320 yards and a landing, was unflappable, main Miami on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that included him recovering a fumbled snap, and finishing a 24-yard cross to DeVante Parker.

Miami (5-11) made New England play catchup for a lot of the recreation and led 10-Zero early and 20-17 within the fourth quarter.

Brady completed 16 of 29 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He went over Four,000 yards for the 11th time in his profession, tying him with Philip Rivers for fourth on the all-time listing.

The Dolphins drove contained in the Patriots 20 early within the fourth quarter, however settled for a 32-yard area objective by Jason Sanders to take a 20-17 lead with eight:29 remaining.

Brandon Bolden gave the Patriots good area place, taking the following kickoff and returning it 38 yards to the New England 40. Rex Burkhead rushed 14 yards on the primary play to get the Patriots throughout the 50.

Brady accomplished a brief cross to Ben Watson, adopted by a 20-yard strike to Mohamed Sanu. Three performs later, Brady related with White for the go-head rating.

Nevertheless it wasn’t sufficient.

The Dolphins made it clear from the outset that they weren’t going to permit the Patriots to coast. Miami took a 10-Zero lead within the second quarter when Eric Rowe stepped in entrance of Brady’s cross to Julian Edelman and returned it 35 yards for a landing. It was Brady’s first profession pick-6 towards the Dolphins.

It additionally marked the primary time the Dolphins led the Patriots by double digits since Week eight of the 2013 season. New England received that recreation 27-17.

Miami twice noticed its leads evaporate on Sunday as properly.

The Patriots obtained a 25-yard area objective from Nick Folks. They tied it by capping a five-play, 82-yard drive with a Four-yard run by Sony Michel simply earlier than the half. Michel’s TD was setup by a 50-yard cross from Brady to Phillip Dorsett alongside the sideline, his first catch since Week 13.

Later, trailing 17-10 within the third, the Patriots went deep within the playbook when Brady related with linebacker and part-time fullback Elandon Roberts for a 38-yard landing.

NOTHING TO LOSE

With no postseason to look ahead to, Miami pulled out loads of trickery.

Going through a fourth-and-Three on the Patriots 45 on the opening drive, the Dolphins tried a pretend punt. However holder Matt Haack’s cross to Deon Lacey was excessive and landed far out of bounds.

The tips continued when receiver Isaiah Ford scrambled for a primary down after an aborted cross try. The Dolphins drove to the Patriots 9 earlier than the 12-play, 80-yard drive ended with a 27-yard area objective by Sanders that put Miami in entrance Three-Zero.

Miami used much more misdirection within the third quarter when receiver Albert Wilson tossed a 20-yard cross to working again Patrick Laird. 4 performs later, Fitzpatrick ran it in from 2 yards to place Miami in entrance 17-10.

IRON MAN

Sunday’s begin additionally marked Brady’s 16th season beginning 16 video games, tying Peyton Manning for second all time. Brett Favre holds the NFL report at 17 seasons of 16 begins.

INJURIES

Dolphins: Security Walt Aikens left within the fourth quarter with an ankle difficulty.

UP NEXT

Dolphins: Finish of season.

Patriots: Will play on the opening weekend of the postseason for the primary time since 2009.