Dominic Chappell ordered to pay £9.5million into BHS pension fund

By Ed Riley For Mailonline

Printed: 08:15 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:32 EST, 14 January 2020

A disgraced entrepreneur has right now been ordered to pay £9.5million into the pension schemes of failed excessive road chain BHS after an unsuccessful enchantment.

Former bankrupt Dominic Chappell purchased the retailer for £1 from Sir Philip Inexperienced 15 months earlier than it collapsed with the lack of 11,000 jobs and a £570million pensions deficit.

The Pensions Regulator stated right now that his enchantment in opposition to two contribution notices during which he was ordered to pay £9,542,985 – first made in January 2018 – was struck out on the Higher Tribunal.

The watchdog stated the choice on the Higher Tribunal, equal to the Excessive Court docket as a courtroom of report, means the BHS pensions scandal is ‘coming to an in depth’ practically 4 years after the retailer hit the wall.

The regulator will now look to recuperate the cash from Mr Chappell for 2 pension schemes.

Former BHS proprietor Dominic Chappell (pictured at one other courtroom look in October final yr) was right now ordered to pay £9.5million into BHS pensions schemes

After BHS collapsed in 2016, the Regulator instantly moved to guard the pensions of 19,000 members and made three requests for data beneath a Part 72 order.

It managed to safe a £363m money settlement with billionaire Inexperienced so as to rescue the scheme.

Nevertheless Chappell, from Blandford Discussion board in Dorset, was accused of failing at hand over very important paperwork to the Regulator as they sought to stabilise the pension fund.

The Pensions Regulator took him to courtroom charging him with three counts of neglecting or refusing to offer paperwork, with no cheap excuse, opposite to the Pensions Act 2004.

Through the courtroom listening to in January 2018, the previous racing driver claimed he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ for the failure of the excessive road large and stated he wished he had by no means purchased it.

Sir Philip Inexperienced (pictured above in Could final yr) bought Dominic Chappell division chain BHS for simply £1 in 2015

Representing himself at Hove Crown Court docket, he stated that not like billionaire Inexperienced he didn’t have the cash to make the issue go away.

He stated: ‘I am not Philip Inexperienced sitting on a £100m yacht within the south of France who simply wrote a cheque for £350m to make the issue go away.’

Chappell stated throughout his 13-months on the helm of BHS he had contributed £four.5million to the pension fund.

Nevertheless he was convicted of failing at hand over paperwork to Regulator and ordered to pay a £50,000 fantastic and £37,000 courtroom prices.

BHS was based in 1928 and employed round 11,000 members of employees with 164 shops

And he was later handed a invoice of virtually £10m to make up the BHS pensions shortfall.

Nicola Parish, TPR’s govt director of frontline regulation, stated: ‘We’re happy that the choice to challenge two contribution notices to pay cash into the BHS pension schemes stands.

‘This case illustrates how TPR is keen to pursue a case by way of the courts to hunt redress for pension savers.

‘It illustrates the conditions our anti-avoidance powers had been designed to satisfy and which permit us to guard the retirement incomes that savers deserve.’

It marks the newest headache for Mr Chappell, who was banned from operating an organization for 10 years by the Insolvency Service final November and faces a trial later this yr over allegations of £500,000 of tax fraud, which he denies.

Mr Chappell – a former bankrupt – was the architect of Retail Acquisitions’ buy of BHS 4 years in the past.

Sir Philip owned BHS for 15 years earlier than promoting it to Mr Chappell, throughout which era the Inexperienced household and different shareholders are stated to have collected £580 million from the chain in dividend payouts, rental funds and curiosity on loans.

On Mr Chappell’s failed pensions cost enchantment, AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby stated: ‘This sorry saga is one step nearer to being resolved.

‘Regardless of this, hundreds of former BHS employees will nonetheless understandably really feel aggrieved that they may obtain decrease pensions than that they had beforehand been promised.’

Former employees members welcomed the information the additional cash had been secured.

One former store employee stated: ‘It has been a protracted drawn out affair however I am happy Chappell has been informed he has to make up the shortfall.

‘For a lot of employees who spent a long time paying into the corporate pension fund will probably be a weight off their shoulders to know their pensions are protected.’