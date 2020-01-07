Dominic Cummings, 48, sports a pair of low-slung skater jeans on way into Number 10 Downing Street

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Printed: 21:01 EST, 6 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:09 EST, 6 January 2020

Dominic Cummings showcased his inimitable fashion as he strode into Downing Road sporting low-slung denims and trainers on Monday.

Boris Johnson’s chief strategist has grow to be one thing of an unlikely trend icon, having beforehand been noticed sporting uncommon ensembles of hats, hoodies, gilets and unbuttoned shirts.

And the guru, 48, who not too long ago appealed for ‘weirdos and misfits’ to affix him in Downing Road, actually stood other than the cavalcade of fits usually seen outdoors Quantity 10.

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s chief political strategist, strode into Downing Road in an uncommon look

The previous Vote Go away supremo, 48, took a swig of espresso earlier than coming into Quantity 10

The political (and trend) guru sported a pair of low-slung denims as he entered by means of the well-known black door

Carrying a disposable espresso cup in a single hand and a pocket book within the different, the Brexit mastermind tucked his framed glasses into the highest of a unfastened purple sweatshirt as he walked by means of the massive black door.

Onlookers additionally famous Cummings was sporting a pair of low-slung blue denims which had been nearly held in place by his belt.

He arrived in Downing Road to debate the continued Iran disaster after Boris Johnson returned residence from his Mustique vacation.

Boris Johnson’s chief strategist has grow to be one thing of an unlikely trend icon

The Brexit mastermind tucked his framed glasses into the highest of a unfastened purple sweatshirt

Cummings even had a gap behind his purple jumper he wore to the federal government’s HQ

The Prime Minister assembled key ministers to debate the rising tensions within the Center East following the US’s assassination of Iran’s high navy chief Qassem Soleimani.

In the meantime, Cummings not too long ago posted a job advert on his weblog calling for ‘super-talented weirdos’ to work in Quantity 10.

The previous Vote Go away supremo set out his plans for a Downing Road shake-up wherein maths and physics PhDs would mingle with ‘weirdos and misfits with odd abilities’ and individuals who ‘fought their manner out of appalling hell holes’.

The advert is a direct problem to the civil service and Whitehall institution which Mr Cummings has lengthy criticised and which Mr Johnson plans to reform.

Cummings, from Durham, has sported quite a lot of uncommon get-ups on Downing Road

Adidas hoodies and quilted gilets have been showcased by Mr Johnson’s right-hand man in Quantity 10

How Mr Cummings’ job advert may look on a poster – calling for ‘super-talented weirdos’ to use to work at Quantity 10