Dominic Cummings’ elegant ‘gazelle’ friend Cleo Watson  

By Glen Owen for The Mail on Sunday

Revealed: 17:05 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:37 EST, 18 January 2020

It has turn out to be a well-known ritual in Downing Road: photographers clamour to take footage of stylish Cleo Watson as she strides in direction of the No 10 door with a dishevelled Dominic Cummings, the pair trying, as one wag put it, like ‘a gazelle with a pit pony’.

They could be poles aside sartorially however Ms Watson, 31, has developed a powerful working relationship with Boris Johnson’s omnipotent, idiosyncratic adviser since they labored collectively on Vote Depart earlier than the 2016 EU referendum.

Considerably, she can be near the Prime Minister’s girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, additionally 31. She accompanied her on a flight to Aberdeen final September when Mr Johnson had a proper viewers and dinner with the Queen at Balmoral.

Shut associates: Cleo and the PM’s aide Dominic Cummings stroll alongside Downing Road

Because the quite grandly titled head of the Prime Minister’s priorities and campaigns, Ms Watson runs the particular taskforce that may fast-track new Northern feminine Tory MPs from the 2019 consumption into key authorities roles.

The Mail on Sunday revealed final week that the unit will deal with serving to MPs together with Dehenna Davison, 26, the primary Conservative to signify the Bishop Auckland constituency since its creation in 1885.

Ms Davison and Ms Watson could share the identical goal, however their backgrounds might hardly be extra totally different.

The previous was simply 13 when she discovered that her father had been killed in a pub battle and went on to marry an area councillor 35 years her senior. The latter grew up in Trebinshun Home, a 400-year-old mansion within the Brecon Beacons Nationwide Park which her mother and father have now transformed into an elite English language faculty.

As a sixth-former at a close-by ladies’ personal faculty, Ms Watson wrote an article for The Spectator journal, describing it as ‘St Thinians’ as a result of prevalence of consuming problems. ‘The indicators of a correct, full-blown size-zero an infection are straightforward to identify,’ she noticed.

Unflappable: Cleo with Carrie Symonds forward of the PM’s viewers with the Queen

‘They embody having a jug of water and nothing else for breakfast, at all times going into tea to see what muffins are on supply after which sitting down to look at hungrily as different folks eat them, spending hours analysing each side of the looks of celebrities, fashions and tv stars…

‘It isn’t a wholesome look that the size-zero ladies are after, keep in mind – the goal is solely to be as tiny as potential…

‘None would dream of confiding of their mother and father or their boyfriend. Boys our age appear completely oblivious to feminine psychology and, anyway, what woman would ever admit to ravenous themselves for a boy’s profit?’

After her time with the Vote Depart marketing campaign, Ms Watson joined No 10 when Theresa Might was Prime Minister.

She inadvertently performed a vital position within the frenzied build-up to the EU referendum. As Mr Johnson agonised over whether or not to again Depart or Stay, the world’s media waited outdoors his London dwelling for a call. Out of the blue, Ms Watson was noticed dashing inside carrying Vote Depart marketing campaign materials – and the key was out. Aides describe her as an important fixer, in style and eager to shun publicity.

Just lately married to a financier known as Tom, she is claimed to have ‘sturdy private chemistry’ with Ms Symonds.

One former No 10 aide mentioned: ‘Everybody desires Cleo to accompany them to occasions. She is totally unflappable, even when performing as Dominic’s minder to guard him from aggressive TV crews.

‘It sounds tacky, however she is as stunning inside as she is outdoors.’