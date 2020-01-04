Dominic Cummings is warned not to get into a ‘war’ with the Civil Service

By Jason Groves for the Every day Mail

Revealed: 19:36 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 19:36 EST, three January 2020

Dominic Cummings was warned towards getting right into a ‘warfare’ with the Civil Service by a former Authorities mandarin yesterday.

The Prime Minister’s chief adviser is drawing up plans for a seismic overhaul of Whitehall designed to enhance the effectivity of presidency.

On Thursday he issued a rare name for ‘super-talented weirdos’ to use for jobs in No 10.

However former Civil Service chief Lord Kerslake yesterday warned that the shake-up would fail if Mr Cummings took a confrontational strategy in direction of present public servants.

Recruiter: Boris Johnson’s high particular adviser Dominic Cummings (pictured days after the Tory election victory final month) needs ‘super-talented weirdos’ to work for him at Quantity 10

Lord Kerslake, who was head of the Civil Service from 2012 to 2014, stated that whereas Whitehall ought to be ‘open to problem, enchancment and alter’, ministers needed to be real looking concerning the tempo of reform.

He advised BBC Radio four’s Immediately programme: ‘What I’d guard towards is getting right into a warfare with the Civil Service the place they get given the blame, should you like, for something that does not fairly go proper – it really works quite a bit higher should you ship change with the grain of the Civil Service.

‘The most important danger is hubris. They suppose as a result of they’ve received an election they’ll do the whole lot and alter the whole lot in a single day and it is not like that. If they do not need to hear that, then so be it.’

How Mr Cummings’ job advert would possibly look on a poster – calling for ‘super-talented weirdos’ to use to work at Quantity 10

Job advert: Mr Cummings setting out his plans for a Downing Road shake-up in a meandering 2,900-word submit on his private weblog

In a three,00Zero-word weblog submit, Mr Cummings set out the necessities for hopefuls eager to work in No 10.

He known as for candidates together with ‘weirdos and misfits with odd abilities’, information scientists and coverage specialists to ship their particulars to an unofficial e-mail handle.

Mr Cummings warned that there have been ‘some profound issues on the core of how the British state makes choices’.

He stated the Authorities wanted ‘some true wild playing cards, artists, individuals who by no means went to school and fought their means out of an appalling hellhole’.

And he stated he was on the lookout for a wunderkind to assist him run the nation. He stated she or he can be labored so arduous that ‘frankly it is going to be arduous having a boy/girlfriend in any respect’.

He warned that ‘assured public college bluffers’ needn’t apply – and confused those that didn’t make the grade can be ‘binned’ inside weeks.