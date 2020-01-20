DOMINIC LAWSON: It’s surprising, but I’m feeling sympathy for Rebecca Long-Bailey 

As if Labour doesn’t have sufficient issues with alienating Britain’s Jewish group, it now appears intent on turning into a hostile atmosphere for Catholics, too.

That is the one conclusion to be drawn from the way in which Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey has been handled after the candidate for the get together’s management was revealed — shock, horror — to be a practising Catholic.

Certainly one of her rivals for the highest job (or somebody on their group) unearthed an interview Lengthy-Bailey gave in Salford Cathedral over the last election, through which she mentioned she ‘very much values’ the function of the Catholic group in offering schooling, and that ‘I pray to God every day…my faith is often the only thing that keeps me going’.

Worse, or so her rivals would see it, is that she criticised a side of the regulation governing termination of being pregnant.

She identified that whereas abortions couldn’t be carried out past the 24th week of a ‘normal’ being pregnant, it was allowed proper as much as full time period if the unborn youngster was discovered to have a ‘disability’. Lengthy-Bailey mentioned: ‘I personally do not agree with this position.’

Dictated

In response, Lengthy-Bailey’s rival Jess Phillips opportunistically dashed off a chunk for the Day by day Mirror declaring that ‘there can be no going back on abortion rights, not an inch’.

In the meantime the previous BBC and Channel four presenter Paul Mason — now campaigning for Keir Starmer to turn into chief, having beforehand been a cheerleader for Jeremy Corbyn — tweeted: ‘I don’t need Labour’s coverage on reproductive rights dictated by the Vatican, thanks.’

That is similar to the justification given for Westminster’s discrimination in opposition to Catholics in earlier centuries, specifically that they had been loyal to an alien authority: Rome. And it additionally has a parallel with the anti-Semitic trope rife amongst Corbyn’s most fanatical supporters, that British Jews are stooges for Israel. Simply because the Jewish group had, for essentially the most half, regarded Labour as its pure political residence, so too did Catholics.

This explains why the Labour MPs Mike Kane and Conor McGinn declared: ‘For over one hundred years Catholics across the United Kingdom have formed the backbone of Labour’s vote. Neither of us have nominated Rebecca for the management. However we is not going to stand idle whereas her religion is getting used to smear her.’

I’m not a Catholic. Nor do I share Lengthy-Bailey’s political opinions, that are what you would possibly anticipate from somebody who even after the election gave Jeremy Corbyn ‘ten out of ten’ for his management. However for private causes, I’m grateful for her criticism of the way in which unborn kids with disabilities are considered appropriate for eradication at any time within the womb, in contrast to these designated ‘normal’.

Our youngest daughter, Domenica, has Down’s Syndrome. And this situation is overwhelmingly the most typical type of incapacity which, if detected, is taken into account grounds for termination. Certainly, mothers-to-be come below insidious stress from medics to terminate, as some who refused have later associated.

We didn’t know that Domenica was carrying a 3rd copy of the 21st chromosome till she was born. However when she emerged with the seen indicators of Down’s (floppy, with almond-shaped eyes and a distended tongue) to the evident dismay of the medical workers, we had been quickly given the bleakest prognosis for her high quality of life. She would ‘suffer’ from her situation; she would possibly by no means speak, and even stroll.

It was all garbage. Now 24, Domenica has an unlimited vocabulary. She has certified as a Zumba teacher. She works two halfdays every week within the kitchens of Brighton’s Grand Resort. And she or he has a capability for sheer pleasure, to an extent that I’ve not witnessed in some other human being.

This isn’t uncommon amongst folks with Down’s, although. In 2011 the American Journal of Medical Genetics printed a paper entitled ‘Self-perceptions from people with Down’s Syndrome’, based mostly on a survey of 300 folks with the situation, aged 12 and over.

The authors concluded: ‘99 per cent of people with DS indicated that they were happy with their lives, 97 per cent liked who they are, and 96 per cent liked how they look.’ You wouldn’t get something like such optimistic emotions from an analogous questionnaire amongst ‘normal’ folks.

Cerebral palsy is probably the following commonest type of incapacity noticed within the new-born. So take heed to what the comic Francesca Martinez (who has CP) says: ‘I’ve a number of mates with “severe” CP (I desire “uber-wobbly”) who fall over recurrently or take an age to get a sentence out. However they are usually happier than just about everybody else I’ve met.’

She added: ‘Most parents-to-be still fear that their beloved newborn will turn out to be — oh, the horror — disabled…Had my wobbliness been detected in the womb, my parents would probably have been advised, by a softly-spoken but firm doctor, to have an abortion.’

Offensive

It’s barbaric that individuals like Martinez — or my daughter — must be stigmatised within the womb as deserving, on grounds of their incapacity alone, inferior safety.

As a result of in the event that they weren’t deemed to be inferior, why is it authorized for them to be aborted proper up to date of pure beginning, when such terminations between 24 and 40 weeks are unlawful if the unborn youngster has no detected flaws?

It’s weird that the Labour Get together, which sees itself as anti-discriminatory above all, must be blind to this. It’s offensive that when Lengthy-Bailey makes this level, it’s attributed to her allegiance to ‘the Vatican’, fairly than a real concern about a side of the regulation that discriminates in opposition to incapacity to the extent of creating it a particular cause for extinction.

However in turning on Catholics, it’s Labour that appears to have a death-wish.

The true abdication was far more poisonous

Comparisons between Prince Harry’s departure from Royal life and the abdication of his great-great uncle Edward VIII are an actual stretch, and never simply because ‘Megxit’ is trivial set in opposition to the abdication of the monarch when Edward selected to marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

The monetary negotiations —with Harry agreeing to reimburse the taxpayer for the £2.4m spent on the house on the Windsor property which had been gifted to the couple — are additionally trivial in contrast with the bitter row over cash between Edward and his brother George VI. Edward had managed to wring an annual allowance of £25,000 a yr — equal to a minimum of £1.75m in at present’s cash. He additionally obtained George to cough up £300,000 for the royal residences of Sandringham and Balmoral (over £20m now).

It then emerged that Edward had given a grotesque underestimate of the opposite monetary belongings he had retained. George wrote to him, after discovering this: ‘I am not seeking to reproach you … but the fact remains that I was completely misled.’

And in a letter to Edward’s pal and advisor Walter Monckton, Queen Elizabeth — whom we later knew because the Queen Mom — referred to Wallis Simpson as ‘the lowest of the low’. I’ve discovered all this from my spouse, who occurs to be Walter Monckton’s grand-daughter.

Monckton was considered one of a handful of company on the 1937 wedding ceremony in France of Edward and Wallis. After the service, he had what can solely be described as a frank dialogue with the bride: ‘I told her that most people disliked her very much because the Duke had married her and given up his throne, but that if she kept him happy all his days, that would change; but that if he were unhappy nothing would be too bad for her.’

In that respect, not less than, there’s a real similarity between then and now. If Meghan makes Harry ‘happy all his days’ the British folks will (and will) deal with her with kindness. We will solely hope that this a part of the fairy-tale comes true.