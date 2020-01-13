DOMINIC LAWSON: Stoic Brits and proof that the French and Germans are the real sick men of Europe 

Numerous us really feel a bit grim presently of yr. Put it right down to the results of an excessive amount of gorging and boozing over the Christmas break, or simply the considered getting again to the early morning commute at nighttime and drizzle. However we simply get on with it.

That’s not so true of our close to neighbours in France and Germany. In contrast with the British, the 2 largest economies within the EU (as soon as we’ve left) are affected by malingering.

Within the UK, the speed of absenteeism on grounds of illness per worker averages solely 4 days a yr. However it’s 14 days in France, and in Germany 18 days — roughly 4 occasions as a lot, in different phrases.

I’ve — like many Britons — travelled typically to France. And been astonished by the huge banks of capsules of their native pharmacies, writes DOMINIC LAWSON. Pictured: A pharmacy in France (inventory picture)

And I merely don’t consider that the Germans and French are 4 occasions likelier than we’re to grow to be genuinely unwell. It’s a distinction in perspective, or, to place it one other means, in what is believed acceptable.

That is now being exploited by new expertise — made clear in a narrative revealed a couple of days in the past by The Occasions, underneath the headline ‘Sick be aware web site arret maladie.fr leaves bosses feeling queasy’.

In accordance with the report: ‘The location arret maladie.fr, which interprets as “sick leave” was launched this week with a promise to assist tens of hundreds of ailing staff to take break day work.’

Alarming

The entrepreneur behind the scheme, Can Ansay, has devised a method of delivering sick notes through WhatsApp, connecting docs to candidates with none face-to-face session.

Mr Ansay had already launched his enterprise efficiently in his personal nation of Germany, charging 25 euros for every sick be aware he’d facilitated.

Very efficiently, I ought to say: in response to the paper, ‘Ansay says that 99 per cent of applications for a sick note are approved by the doctors in his scheme in Germany. It is expected that the rate will be similar in France’.

What would possibly make it simpler to get such notes is that each these nice nations — and particularly the Germans — have devised phrases for alleged medical circumstances which don’t appear to exist within the UK.

For instance, presently of the yr, many Germans complain of affected by Frühjahrsmüdigkeit, which roughly translated means ‘early year tiredness’. Nevertheless it sounds a lot extra alarming within the unique German.

As does Kreislaufzusammenbruch. This implies ‘circulation collapse’ — which might be lethal, if true. However as one report defined: ‘It’s used fairly generally in Germany to imply one thing like “feeling woozy”, or “I don’t think I can come in to work today”.’

One other impressive-sounding time period helpful for related functions, and divulged to me by a German good friend dwelling within the UK, is Wetterfühligkeit, which she translated as ‘weather sensitivity’.

Intrigued, I googled the time period and was delivered to the web site of the German journal Apotheken Umschau. It quoted a Dr Christina Koppe, ‘medical meteorologist at the German Weather Service’, who warned: ‘The stronger and faster the weather changes, the greater the impact on sensitive people… the organism is overwhelmed by the new conditions and cannot adapt quickly enough.’

Within the UK, if there’s a sudden chilly snap, we placed on a coat. Nobody complains of ‘weather sensitivity’ — and as far as I do know, our personal Met Workplace doesn’t have a group of docs. Its staff who current the climate forecast simply say ‘wrap up warm’ (which is already extra recommendation than most of us suppose we’d like).

Now, right here’s the actually extraordinary truth, which greater than the rest reveals the extent of the German fixation on such issues. Apotheken Umschau, a fortnightly well being journal which few in Britain have ever heard of, has a circulation of round 9 million and an estimated 19 million readers per situation.

Even permitting for the truth that the German inhabitants is 25 per cent greater than ours, that is staggering: by the use of distinction, the best-selling journal on basic well being issues within the UK, Girls’s Well being, sells simply 125,000 copies per situation.

That London-based German good friend additionally informed me: ‘If you watch German commercial television at the peak hours of between 7pm and 9pm, it’s nearly wall-to-wall well being advertisements, particularly homeopathic stuff, which is simply high-price placebos for the anxious properly. However Germans can’t get sufficient of it.’

Illness

I’ve by no means spent a lot time in Germany, so this was revelatory. However I’ve — like many Britons — travelled typically to France. And been astonished by the huge banks of capsules of their native pharmacies, the nice majority additionally homeopathic in nature, providing cures for a stupefyingly big selection of circumstances most of which most likely have by no means occurred to anybody from this nation.

One such prevalent French illness is ‘crise de foie’ — which suggests ‘liver attack’. Truly, there’s a form of British equal: we name it ‘the morning after the night before’. As in France, that is extra of a male grievance.

However there isn’t any English model of the affliction about which so many French girls complain — ‘les jambes lourdes’. Actually: heavy legs.

The French flocked to the movie Supercondriaque , a few character described as ‘a thoroughly modern Frenchman who refuses to kiss women for fear of catching an illness, panics at the slightest sneeze, and douses himself in antibacterial handwash when he goes out’, writes DOMINIC LAWSON

An Australian girl dwelling in Paris, Diana Bowman defined on her weblog, Turning Parisian: ‘One other ailment which I by no means knew I had till the French informed me about it was les jambes lourdes. In Australia, this isn’t actually a factor.’ Not right here, both. However that could be as a result of Australian and British girls are much less martyrs to excessive heels than their French sisters.

In truth, it’s the French male who’s the extra hypochondria-prone of the genders. A examine launched by the French opinion pollsters IFOP revealed that just about 1 / 4 of French males underneath the age of 35 ‘fear they are suffering from an illness, even though they have manifested no symptoms’.

This may occasionally assist to elucidate why the French spend roughly 3 times extra per capita than the British on capsules and potions. And why the French flocked to the movie Supercondriaque, a few character described as ‘a thoroughly modern Frenchman who refuses to kiss women for fear of catching an illness, panics at the slightest sneeze, and douses himself in antibacterial handwash when he goes out’.

Ache

However the flipside of this distinction in nationwide character is that even when genuinely unwell, we are likely to put up with medical therapy that the French would rightly regard as insupportable.

Some years in the past, I spoke to a British ophthalmologist, whose follow, most unusually, was each in Kent and simply throughout the Channel, in Northern France.

He informed me: ‘When you go to Lille and inform them they needed to wait 18 weeks for eye surgical procedure, they might faint. However right here, folks will wait 18 months for a similar therapy and suppose we’re doing an excellent job for them.’

Which is to say, the British are ready to place up with interminable delays in therapy inside the NHS, enduring avoidable ache for much longer than French or German sufferers would even suppose attainable, not to mention acceptable.

Or as that German good friend put it to me (and he or she is married to an Englishman): ‘You guys, you just put up with more. You are more stoic.’

She mentioned our nationwide character nonetheless reminded her of a photograph she had seen of ‘an old couple, during the Blitz, in an underground shelter. They were just sharing a pot of tea, looking completely unconcerned’.

She added that the British nonetheless appeared to have — although I’m positive that is more true of the older generations — ‘the stiff upper lip’.

Winston Churchill used the phrase ‘keep buggering on’ so continuously that he abbreviated it to ‘KBO’

However lest I turned too smug, she additionally mentioned, like that ophthalmic surgeon: ‘You Brits are too patient and even too polite. You put up with c**p, especially within the NHS, that you shouldn’t put up with.’

This nationwide attribute, to ‘keep buggering on’ (a phrase used so continuously by Winston Churchill that he abbreviated it to ‘KBO’), has at all times puzzled our neighbours in France and Germany. Because it has in the course of the extended uncertainties of Brexit — a call they continuously describe as if it had been nationwide suicide.

But, final October, when the political chaos and doom-mongering about ‘no-deal Brexit’ was at its peak, the Workplace for Nationwide Statistics produced its annual so-called ‘Happiness Index’: it confirmed the common ‘happiness’ rating recorded by Britons responding to its huge survey was 7.56 out of 10 — truly an enchancment on the earlier yr.

The British spirit of KBO stays alive and properly.