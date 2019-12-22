Dominic Raab thanks US secretary of state Mike Pompeo for congratulating him on re-election

By James Gant For Mailonline

Revealed: 12:42 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 13:10 EST, 22 December 2019

Dominic Raab and Mike Pompeo have exchanged gushing messages over Twitter as their particular relationship ‘strengthens’.

The US secretary of state praised Britain’s international secretary for being reelected to Parliament within the Normal Election on December 12.

Mr Pompeo wrote: ‘Congratulations, @DominicRaab in your reelection to parliament. I sit up for persevering with to strengthen probably the most profitable partnership on the planet via shut cooperation in tackling international challenges. #SideBySide.’

Mr Raab replied: ‘Many thanks @SecPompeo – I sit up for us taking the friendship from energy to energy, and tackling widespread worldwide challenges collectively.’

Mr Pompeo wrote: ‘Congratulations, @DominicRaab in your reelection to parliament. I sit up for persevering with to strengthen probably the most profitable partnership on the planet via shut cooperation in tackling international challenges. #SideBySide’

Mr Raab replied: ‘Many thanks @SecPompeo – I sit up for us taking the friendship from energy to energy, and tackling widespread worldwide challenges collectively’

It comes at a testing time within the Raab (left)/Pompeo (proper), following the fallout over US citizen Anne Sacoolas

It comes at a testing time within the pair’s relationship following the fallout over US citizen Anne Sacoolas.

Harry Dunn’s household had been ‘extremely reassured’ to satisfy with Dwelling Secretary Priti Patel as we speak, as her workplace considers extraditing the US suspect charged with inflicting ‘s loss of life by harmful driving.

Ms Patel sat down with Harry’s father Tim Dunn simply days after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) mentioned it had authorised Northamptonshire Police to cost Sacoolas.

Harry’s mom Charlotte Charles didn’t attend the assembly in north Oxfordshire.

The CPS has mentioned extradition proceedings had began, noting that the ‘Dwelling Workplace is answerable for contemplating our request and deciding whether or not to formally difficulty this via US diplomatic channels’.

Dwelling Secretary Priti Patel leaving a gathering with the household of Harry Dunn in north Oxfordshire, as a spokesman has mentioned that her workplace is contemplating extraditing the US suspect

Talking after the assembly Ms Patel mentioned she was ‘very grateful’ to the household for assembly her throughout such a tough and traumatic time.

She added: ‘It was a pleasant alternative to listen to from them, clearly about what they’ve been experiencing, what they’ve been going via, and to reassure them at what has been a really tough and traumatic time for them.’

Dunn household spokesman Radd Seiger mentioned the household had been reassured by Ms Patel’s go to that the case can be handled underneath the regulation.

He added: ‘We really feel extremely reassured that this complete saga might be handled underneath the rule of regulation.

‘You hear from among the most senior politicians on this nation that this might be handled underneath the rule of regulation, completely you go to mattress feeling reassured.’

Harry Dunn, 19, was driving a motorbike exterior RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August when he was struck and killed

Harry’s dad and mom Tim and Charlotte have mentioned they really feel reassured after a gathering with the Dwelling Secretary

Sacoolas, 42, and her household had been primarily based at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. She sparked public outrage after her automobile allegedly hit the 19-year-old on August 27 and he or she claimed diplomatic immunity as a result of her husband’s job.

It was solely after she left the UK on a navy flight instantly from the air base that the Overseas Workplace wrote to the household to say immunity in her case was not legitimate.

Ms Sacoolas (pictured) claimed diplomatic immunity and was allowed to return to the US following the crash

After the Dunn household’s marketing campaign – which included a visit to the White Home – the CPS introduced the cost, a choice the US authorities labelled ‘disappointing’ and ‘unhelpful’.

The assembly was additionally attended by South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom, who’s the household’s constituency MP.

Ms Leadsom mentioned there was a ‘clear course of’ of extradition and it was important to get justice for Harry.

She added: ‘Because the Dwelling Secretary has made clear we have now a really clear course of within the UK, there is a clear extradition treaty and it’s completely important that we get justice for Harry.’

Mr Seiger mentioned the household was indignant that Sacoolas was again within the US and felt she ought to by no means have been allowed to go away.

He added: ‘They do not perceive why this girl is again in America, they really feel she ought to by no means have been allowed to go and will come again.

‘This girl is totally entitled to a good trial, she is responsible of nothing for the time being.’