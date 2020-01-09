Domino’s Pizza sparks fury in Italy after unveiling 880 stores

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

Printed: 08:11 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:15 EST, 9 January 2020

Domino’s Pizza is planning to run 880 pizzerias in Italy in a daring try and promote the product to its inventors.

The US-based firm entered the Italian market in 2015 and now desires to increase after the success of its first 28 shops.

The growth plans have already sparked a backlash in Italy, the place the American model of pizza has lengthy been considered as inferior.

The agency insists that the pizzas it places on the menu in Italy are ‘designed particularly for the Italian market’ and ‘respect custom’.

Domino’s is planning to run 880 pizzerias in Italy regardless of the long-held scepticism over American pizza within the nation the place it was invented (pictured: a Domino’s department in Milan)

The corporate’s Italian chief Alessandro Lazzaroni advised Cash.it that Domino’s needed 880 pizzerias up and working in Italy throughout the subsequent decade.

Domino’s hopes to achieve two per cent of Italy’s market share by 2030, Lazzaroni says.

The corporate is planning to deal with northern Italy, with the south seen as a tougher market to penetrate, it’s believed.

Naples in southern Italy is the house of the Margherita, and Neapolitan pizza has a protected standing.

The 28 Domino’s shops already up and working in Italy are all within the north, for instance in Milan, Turin and Bologna.

Italian social media customers voiced fury after the growth plans have been revealed.

Discussing the corporate’s Italian presence, one livid buyer mentioned: ‘It must be an offence to eat Domino’s in Italy.’

One other requested: ‘Why is there a Domino’s Italy?’.

Domino’s insists that the pizzas it places on the menu in Italy are ‘designed particularly for the Italian market’ and ‘respect custom’

On its web site, the corporate guarantees prospects that it presents ‘basic Italian pizzas’ along with American creations such because the ‘cheeseburger pizza’.

‘In Italy the pizza recipe has been designed particularly for the Italian market, with a product that respects custom, high-quality components and a dough that’s subjected to a maturation of a minimum of 48 hours, in order to be good and likewise extremely digestible,’ they are saying.

‘Compliance with the Italian pizza recipe can be ensured by way of sourdough from the durum wheat flour of the Altamura bread. This yeast provides an unique perfume to Domino’s pizza in Italy.’

Patrick Doyle, the previous CEO of Domino’s, mentioned in 2014 that he believed there was room within the Italian supply market.

‘There’s loads of pizza, however there’s not loads of delivered pizza. So there should still be a chance,’ he mentioned.

The Michigan-based firm has 16,500 shops all over the world, almost 6,000 of them in america, its web site says.

Pizza was delivered to the US by Italian immigrants within the 19th century, though Domino’s was not based till 1960.

The subsequent-largest share is in India, which has greater than 1,200 Domino’s shops, adopted by the UK, Eire and Australia.