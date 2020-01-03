Don Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90

NEW YORK — Don Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory when he threw an ideal recreation in 1956 with the New York Yankees for the one no-hitter in World Sequence historical past, died Wednesday evening. He was 90.

He died of esophageal most cancers whereas in hospice in Hayden, Idaho, mentioned Larsen’s agent, Andrew Levy.

In a Christmas Day message on social media, son Scott Larsen mentioned his father was identified with most cancers quickly after his annual journey to St. Louis in August to the St. Louis Browns Historic Society. He had not too long ago accomplished radiation remedy.

Commissioner Rob Manfred mentioned in an announcement Thursday that Larsen’s excellent recreation has “remained unique for 63 years and counting.”

“On a team of many stars, Don illustrated that anyone can make history — even perfection — on our sport’s biggest stage,” Manfred mentioned.

Larsen was the unlikeliest of characters to achieve what so many Corridor of Famers couldn’t pull off within the Fall Basic. He was 81-91 lifetime, by no means received greater than 11 video games in a season and completed an ugly Three-21 with Baltimore in 1954, the 12 months earlier than he was dealt to the Yankees as a part of an 18-player commerce.

Within the 1956 World Sequence, received in seven video games by the Yankees, he was knocked out within the second inning of Sport 2 by the Brooklyn Dodgers and didn’t assume he would have one other alternative to pitch. However when he reached Yankee Stadium on the morning of Oct. eight, he discovered a baseball in his shoe, the sign from supervisor Casey Stengel that he would begin Sport 5.

“I must admit I was shocked,” Larsen wrote in his autobiography. “I knew I had to do better than the last time, keep the game close and somehow give our team a chance to win. Casey was betting on me, and I was determined not to let him down this time.”

The Dodgers and Yankees cut up the primary 4 video games and Stengel preferred the deception of Larsen’s no-windup supply. The supervisor’s instincts proved right. The lanky right-hander struck out seven, wanted simply 97 pitches to tame the Dodgers and solely as soon as went to a few balls on a batter — in opposition to Pee Wee Reese within the first inning.

In successful 2-Zero, the Yankees themselves solely managed 5 hits in opposition to the Dodgers’ Sal Maglie, however scored on Mickey Mantle’s dwelling run and an RBI single by Hank Bauer.

Larsen, chosen MVP of the 1956 Sequence, had two shut calls. Within the second inning, Jackie Robinson hit a tough grounder that was deflected by third baseman Andy Carey to shortstop Gil McDougald, who threw out Robinson. Within the fifth, Mantle ran down an extended drive to left-center discipline by Gil Hodges. With two outs within the ninth, pinch-hitter Dale Mitchell took a 3rd strike, finishing the right recreation and sending catcher Yogi Berra dashing out from behind the plate to leap into Larsen’s arms.

“When Yogi Berra jumped on me and grabbed with the bear hug, my mind went completely blank,” Larsen wrote in his autobiography. “I was under friendly attack … I was swept into the dugout.”

Their celebration stays one in all baseball’s most joyous photographs.

“Don’s perfect game is a defining moment for our franchise, encapsulating a storied era of Yankees success and ranking among the greatest single-game performances in Major League Baseball history,” the Yankees mentioned in an announcement. “The unmitigated joy reflected in his embrace with Yogi Berra after the game’s final out will forever hold a secure place in Yankees lore. It was the pinnacle of baseball success and a reminder of the incredible, unforgettable things that can take place on a baseball field.”

Born Aug. 7, 1929, in Michigan Metropolis, Indiana, Larsen moved along with his household to San Diego, the place he went to Level Loma Excessive Faculty, the alma mater of one other Yankees excellent recreation pitcher, David Wells. Larsen performed basketball and baseball and was signed by the St. Louis Browns for a $500 bonus and $150 a month.

After two minor league seasons, Larsen damage his arm after which spent two years within the Military. He was promoted to the Browns in 1953 and moved with the group to Baltimore the next 12 months. He struggled by way of his Three-21 season however two of the wins have been in opposition to the Yankees, who insisted he be included within the commerce that additionally introduced pitching star Bob Turley to New York.

Larsen began 1955 with the Yankees’ farm group in Denver, the place he went 9-1 and developed the no-windup supply. Promoted to the majors halfway by way of the season, he completed 9-2 for New York. Larsen went 11-5 the subsequent season and loved the celebration ambiance that got here with taking part in for the Yankees, typically working with Mantle, Billy Martin and Whitey Ford of their late-night rounds of the town. On the evening earlier than his excellent recreation, he had been out in town, believing he was not in Stengel’s plans for the subsequent day.

Larsen pitched in three different World Sequence. He received Sport 2 in 1957 in opposition to Hank Aaron and the Milwaukee Braves, however misplaced the decisive Sport 7. He shut out the Braves Four-Zero on six hits in Sport Three of the 1958 Sequence, when New York beat Milwaukee in seven video games, and was again within the Bronx with the San Francisco Giants for the 1962 Fall Basic.

Pitching in opposition to the Yankees on Oct. eight, the sixth anniversary of his excellent recreation, he received in reduction at Yankee Stadium. After the 1959 season, he was traded to Kansas Metropolis in a deal that introduced Roger Maris to New York. With the A’s, he went 1-10 in 1960, a reminder of his dreadful season with the Orioles. He was despatched again to the minors the place he grew to become a reduction pitcher after which moved on to the Giants, Chicago White Sox, Houston, Baltimore and the Chicago Cubs.

Larsen retired in 1967 with an 81-91 report over 14 main league seasons. He later labored as a liquor salesman and paper firm govt and usually attended the Yankees’ annual Outdated-Timers’ Day celebrations.

When David Cone tossed an ideal recreation for the Yankees throughout the 1999 season, Larsen was in attendance after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

No different pitcher has thrown an ideal recreation within the postseason, however in 2010 the Phillies’ Roy Halladay pitched a no-hitter in opposition to the Cincinnati Reds throughout the Nationwide League Division Sequence.

“They can never break my record,” Larsen would say. “The best they can do is tie it. October 8, 1956, was a mystical trip through fantasyland. Sometimes I still wonder whether it really all happened.”

Late on Wednesday evening, Cone tweeted “RIP my friend” with a photograph of himself, Wells and Larsen collectively on the sphere at Yankee Stadium.

Along with his son, Larsen is survived by his spouse of 62 years, Corrine; daughter-in-law Nancy; and grandsons Justin and Cody.

Funeral preparations have been pending.