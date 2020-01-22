Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone facing 180-day suspension by UFC

By Max Winters For Mailonline

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is going through a 180-day suspension from UFC after his brutal defeat by Conor McGregor final week.

The Irishman dismantled his opponent in simply 40 seconds, touchdown a kick to the jaw that helped safe his first win within the Octagon since November 2016

Cerrone took some sickening blows from his opponent, taking a number of shoulder strikes, kicks and punches in the course of the onslaught at T-Cell Area.

In consequence, Cerrone has been suspended for 180 days or till a ‘nasal fracture and attainable delicate orbital fracture are cleared by maxillofacial doctor’. He has additionally been suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

McGregor’s dominance within the battle ensured he walked away with no wounds and is free to compete once more every time he likes.

Following his victory, Jorge Masvidal known as out ‘Infamous’ and informed him to ‘cease flirting’ forward of a attainable money-spinning bout between the pair.

After demolishing Cerrone, McGregor instantly invited his rivals to step up and problem him, saying: ‘Any one in every of these little mouthy fools can get it’.

Masvidal needs McGregor to ‘cease flirting’ and agree a attainable July battle date with him

However BMF title holder Masvidal has reignited his disagreement with McGregor, claiming that the Irishman does not need to face him and urging him to make a date.

‘All I do know is that he don’t desire the battle so I do not give a f*** no extra, I am transferring on from that battle, man,’ he informed Ariel Helwani’s MMA Present.

‘This dude don’t desire the battle. I am not right here to bully it.

‘This man does not need to f***ing battle, man. Depart him be. As soon as he will get the trilogy with Nate [Diaz], god bless him, do your factor my brother. I cound’t give a f*** much less.’

McGregor has been linked with a few massive rematches – one in opposition to Floyd Mayweather and one other has been mooted in opposition to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who beat him by submission in 2018.