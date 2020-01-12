Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ returning in 2021 with two new seasons

Donald Glover’s Atlanta will return in 2021 with a 3rd and fourth season, FX have confirmed.

Asserting the present’s return on the Winter Tv Critics Affiliation press tour on Thursday (January 9), FX Networks executives John Landgraf and John Solberg mentioned it gained’t air till subsequent 12 months however that writing for the following season is underway.

In accordance with Deadline, Landgraf revealed that the plan is to do a 10-episode season three and Eight-episode season four.

“We’ll shoot them all in sequence,” he mentioned, noting that sure components of 1 season can be shot outdoors of america, which is one thing that was arrange throughout the finale of season 2 when the Atlanta gang had been left on a airplane.

Landgraf mentioned that the tentative plan was for the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning present to air its season three premiere in January 2021, with season four anticipated to launch late fall in the identical 12 months for “less than a year break between them.”

He added that the 2 new seasons will act as “parts one and two” of a brand new chapter within the present’s life.

Requested if there could also be extra Atlanta past season four, Landgraf mentioned: “So long as [Glover] needs to do extra Atlanta, we’ll do extra Atlanta.”

In August, FX introduced that manufacturing on each seasons will start again to again in spring 2020.

In 2017, Glover grew to become the primary black director to win an Emmy for steering a comedy sequence. Atlanta was nominated for 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, additionally successful Excellent Lead Actor in a Comedy Sequence. The present has additionally gained three Golden Globe awards.

In the meantime, Donald Glover has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang by becoming a member of his marketing campaign crew as inventive advisor.

Yang is one in every of various candidates operating to be the Democratic nominee in subsequent 12 months’s US presidential election, with the winner of the competition set to go up towards Donald Trump within the November 2020 vote.