Donald Trump accuses the EU of making it ‘IMPOSSIBLE’ to trade as he praises Boris Johnson

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:10 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:14 EST, 22 January 2020

Donald Trump at this time claimed the EU makes it ‘unimaginable’ to commerce as he praised Boris Johnson and stated the UK is in a ‘good place’ to get a powerful post-Brexit deal from the bloc.

The US President delivered a savage assault on Brussels as he spoke on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland, this afternoon.

He stated the EU was ‘harder to do enterprise with than China’ however predicted the bloc would agree to raised commerce phrases with the US as a result of ‘they haven’t any selection’ as he threatened to impose punishing tariffs on European items.

Regardless of his criticism of the EU, Mr Trump stated he believed Mr Johnson was properly positioned to strike a useful future partnership settlement with Brussels.

He stated Mr Johnson had ‘loads of guts’ and was doing a ‘terrific job’ as he insisted doing a fast UK/US commerce deal was ‘okay with me’.

Donald Trump, pictured in Davos at this time, stated it’s ‘unimaginable’ to do enterprise with the EU as he praised the ‘terrific job’ finished by Boris Johnson

Mr Trump stated: ‘The US has been shedding $150 billion and extra for a few years. £150 billion extra. I imply actually greater than that with the European Union.

‘They’ve commerce obstacles the place you’ll be able to’t commerce. They’ve tariffs all over. They make it unimaginable. They’re frankly harder to do enterprise with than China.

‘We’ve a terrific relationship with China now. We had some testy moments. Very testy. Past testy. Worse than lots of people would perceive.

‘However we acquired it finished and I feel part two will go properly additionally. However with the European Union, and albeit I might be sincere I needed to attend till I completed China earlier than I went to work on, respectfully, Europe.

‘However Europe, you understand it’s so stunning, I assume loads of us come not directly from Europe, is not that good.

‘However they’re truly harder to do enterprise with than China. All it’s important to do is ask Boris. However I feel Boris goes to be okay too.

‘I feel he’s going to return out nice. I feel he has loads of guts. He has finished a terrific job.

‘I feel he’s in a superb place which they’d have by no means been capable of do earlier than Boris.’

Mr Trump instructed broadcaster CNBC in an interview that commerce talks with the UK had been already beginning.

Mr Trump stated Mr Johnson, pictured in Downing Road at this time, has ‘loads of guts’ and had put the UK in a ‘good place’

He stated: ‘He [Mr Johnson] desires to make a deal and that’s okay with me. They need it. They want it. We’re beginning. We’ve already began negotiating.’

He then warned the EU that if it didn’t conform to extra beneficial buying and selling phrases for the US then he would impose ‘very excessive tariffs’ on European imports, particularly mentioning automobiles.

He stated: ‘They’ll make a deal as a result of they need to. They need to. They haven’t any selection.’

Mr Trump additionally stated that whereas he thought-about the previous president of the European Fee Jean-Claude Juncker a good friend, he was ‘unimaginable to cope with’.